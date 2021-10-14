AMERICAN FALLS – The Snake River Lady Panthers proved on Tuesday afternoon that they belong with the elite teams in 3A in eastern Idaho.
Seeded third, behind Marsh Valley and American Falls, two teams that had pretty much dominated the South East Idaho Conference all season, the Lady Panthers came out and put on a performance against American Falls, turning the tables on them and earning a chance to make the state tournament next with a play-in game on Saturday in Blackfoot.
The game was tight from the very beginning, although the Lady Panthers struck first, when Darby Adams sent a pass to older sister Emyrie Adams who put the goal in the net for a 1-0 lead. That score came at the 10 minute mark of the first half and the edge was suddenly with the Lady Panthers.
It was about five minutes later that American Falls would tie the game up at one goal each and you could tell that the game was going to go down to the wire.
The Lady Panthers would score next, when sophomore Victoria Hammond sliced a ball past the Beavers goal keeper and Snake River was suddenly ahead 2-1.
American Falls, like any good team will, came back once again, earning a tie just before halftime and the two teams went to the intermission all tied up at 2 goals each.
The second half would produce a number of chances for each team, but the defenses would stand tall and there was no scoring for either side, sending the game into overtime.
Following a pair of five minute overtime sessions, there was still no scoring for either team and the two teams were sent into a penalty kick segment to determine the winner. Each team would send up five players to take a penalty kick on alternating possessions to determine the winner and a chance to earn a spot in the play-in game to earn a berth at state next week.
Snake River was up first and missed on their opportunity, but so did American Falls.
Snake River would send up Emyrie Adams who put the ball past the American Falls keeper and the Lady Panthers had a 1-0 lead on kicks. American Falls was able to match that score which then sent up Darby Adams for her attempt.
The kick sailed past the American Falls keeper and the Lady Panthers had a 2-1 lead. When the Beaver player missed, the advantage was in the corner of Snake River.
The next two Panther players made their shots, while American Falls matched the shots from their side of the rotation, but when it was all said and done, the Panthers held on for a 4-3 win on kicks in overtime and the trip to the play-in game on Saturday.
That game will be against Teton and will be played in Blackfoot and will begin at 1 p.m.
Teton and Snake River played early in the season in a game that resulted in a 0-0 tie and their scheduled second meeting was canceled. It could be anyone’s game, but coach Becky Adams likes her team’s chances.
“We have just improved so much this year and are such a better team than we were early on, we feel good about things,” Adams said. “We just keep getting better and when we can win a game like that against a quality opponent like American Falls, you have to feel good about where we are as a program.”