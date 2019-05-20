SPIRIT LAKE – The tricks that Mother Nature can play on people severely affected the 3A girls’ state softball tournament that was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 17-18.
With all of the rain and weather hindering the start of the tournament and the conditions of the fields to be used, all of the play on Friday was canceled and attention turned to the action scheduled for Saturday. With everything that could be considered regarding the safety of the athletes and the play to be completed, a double-elimination tournament was changed to a single-elimination affair and the games were restricted to five-inning contests.
This all came about after most teams had been stuck in their hotels and not able to do anything to further prepare for games that they might be playing.
When it was all said and done, teams were notified about an hour before the start time of when and where they would be playing.
The Snake River Panthers made it to their game alright, but for what the team went through the entire season with this tournament on their minds, they just didn’t get the start that they needed when they took on host Timberlake Saturday afternoon.
Timberlake came out swinging their bats and scored three runs in the first and four more in the second on their way to a 9-3 win, sending the Panthers home for the season following their three days in Coeur d’Alene.
The bright spot of the game was another home run for Tatum Cherry, her sixth of the year, all of them coming in the second half of the season.
For the game, the Panthers got another complete game from starting pitcher Anna Larsen, who struck out two in the game and threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of the batters she faced. Whether it was the weather, the sitting around in a hotel room for three days or whatever, the Panthers’ usually good defense didn’t help matters as they committed four errors in the four innings of play and that was what Timberlake took advantage of. They only out-hit the Panthers 7-4, and the extra chances to swing the bat contributed to their nine runs.
While Cherry’s two-run home run was the highlight of the offense, this game was actually much closer than the score would indicate, as when you take the unearned runs out of the game, it was likely to be a one-run contest at worst.