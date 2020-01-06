THOMAS – Three weeks ago, the Lady Panthers of Snake River made a midweek trip to Filer hoping that there would be some good cheer and a visit from Santa Claus along the way. Boy were they wrong as the Lady Wildcats clawed and snarled and sent the Lady Panthers packing on the wrong end of a 60-37 defeat.
Saturday, the Wildcats made that same trip to Snake River, hoping they would be able to get the New Year started in the right direction. They too would feel the wrath of a scorned group of Panthers, who did their own version of the snarl and claw dance to the tune of a Snake River win in overtime by the final of 61-55.
Down four points as the two teams headed into the fourth quarter by the score of 32-28, the Lady Panthers were able to close the gap and force the game into overtime.
The extra period belonged solely to the Lady Panthers as they outscored the visitors 15-9 to prevail and earn a split of the season series between the two 3A teams.
“We were able to score first in overtime and made some foul shots down the stretch,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “We spread the scoring out pretty good tonight.”
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lady Panthers, who will head back out on the road for an important inter-conference contest with Sugar-Salem on Wednesday. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the Lady Panthers are looking to even that season series as well, before they continue on the road to Kimberly for a Friday night contest.
Those two road games will be the final chance that the Lady Panthers have to get ready for conference play as they will face off against the American Falls Beavers to open conference play on Jan. 15. The Lady Panthers are looking for their third straight conference title and the subsequent berth at the state tournament that will be held in Boise Feb. 20-22.
SNAKE RIVER 61, FILER 55 (OT)
Filer 10 4 18 14 9 — 55
Snake River 10 7 11 18 15 — 61
Filer — Guntner 2, Snyder 5, Monson 14, Hale 3, Smothers 8, Fischer 10. Jones 11, Bartholomew 2.
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 8, Adia Goff 7, Josee Steadman 16, Rachel VanOrden 3, Sage Stimpson 11, Tatum Cherry 8, Jordyn Gilbert 8.