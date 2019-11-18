THOMAS – When it comes to basketball, the Snake River girls’ team is a regular participant in the state basketball championships.
It is hard to keep them from being a participant in the tournament and this season looks like it will be another year in which the Lady Panthers should make the eight-team bracket.
The Lady Panthers return a strong nucleus which includes three players who have extensive playing time from a year ago, and a pair of six-footers for added depth and will only need to replace starting point guard Abbie Tew and post player Abby Morgan.
If coach Jeff Steadman can find a point guard or gets post player Josee Steadman to transition into the point guard position, things will likely fall into place for him and the Lady Panthers.
Josee Steadman will likely be the focal point offensively and for a six-foot player, she can handle the ball the best and will likely work from the wing or top of the key inwards. She has a very nice touch from the outside and can drill the three ball with ease. She is also a very good defender, but may need to be on the floor for most of the 32 minutes per game that the team plays each night.
Playing the wings will be two stalwarts from a year ago that were part of the reason that Snake River was successful a year ago.
Seniors Olivia Kracl and Jordyn Gilbert were instrumental in the success at the state tournament a year ago. Both can hit the three-point shot, both play good defense and both can rebound, which are all things that the team will need help with this season.
Six-footers Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson will share time at the post and when the team has them both on the floor at the same time, they will be pretty imposing on the floor as they can combine with Steadman to give the team three six-footers on the floor at once.
Senior Tatum Cherry is slated to be a starter right now and will give the Lady Panthers some leadership at the guard position.
Sophomores Reagan Van Orden and Caselle Howell are listed on the varsity and will try and work themselves into the lineup as will freshmen Jackie Steadman and Abby Gilbert, who have looked good in practice.
As is the case in most years, the trip to the state tournament will come down to how well the Lady Panthers can play in their own conference against Marsh Valley and American Falls.
The Lady Panther schedule follows:
Tuesday, November 19 Kimberly HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 23 Buhl HOME 4 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26 Soda Springs AWAY 4 p.m.
Thursday, December 5 Preston Tourn AWAY TBA
Friday, December 6 Preston Tourn AWAY TBA
Saturday, December 7 Preston Tourn AWAY TBA
Wednesday, December 11 Soda Springs HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 13 Buhl AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14 Filer AWAY 4 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 21 Teton HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 4 Filer HOME 4 p.m.
Wednesday, January 8 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 10 Kimberly AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 15 American Falls AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 18 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22 Teton AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 Marsh Valley HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 American Falls HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 28 South Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 31 Marsh Valley AWAY 7:30 p.m.
February 4-11 District TBA TBA
February 20-22 State Middleton TBA