THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers took a big step toward claiming the regular season title of the South East Idaho Conference as they broke open a tight game through the first half with a big third quarter on their way to an important win over American Falls Saturday night.
The Lady Panthers outscored the Beavers 18-7, in part due to three consecutive three-point shots by Josee Steadman to take a 39-26 lead and went on to a 50-38 win.
With the win, the Lady Panthers moved their conference record to 3-0 and sit atop the conference standings.
The game opened up very tight as the Beavers showed they were well prepared for the Lady Panthers and they used the three-point shot to remain close to the Lady Panthers throughout the first half.
When the two teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime, the Beavers were within two points, 21-19.
“We came out at halftime with a really strong third quarter,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “It was a good game for us to build on.”
The third period definitely belonged to the Lady Panthers as they came out with more intensity on the defensive end. That gave them some additional opportunities on the offensive end and they took advantage of them. Midway in the third period, they were spurred forward when Josee Steadman hit three consecutive three-point shots which boosted the Lady Panthers’ lead and gave them a big lead that they would never relinquish. By the time the third period ended, the Lady Panther’s had extended their lead from two points to 13 and they never looked back from there.
“When you play a really good team like Snake, we have to play four good quarters,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said.
The fourth quarter was all about just maintaining the lead and closing the game out. The Beavers kept firing up threes and connected on enough of them to keep the game from becoming a runaway, but they were only able to cut into the lead by a single point. The Beavers edged the Lady Panthers by a single point in the quarter 12-11.
Next up for Snake River will be a game today with a tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. It is one of two games this week as the Lady Panthers will wrap up the regular season. Tonight will also be senior night for the Lady Panthers.
SNAKE RIVER 50, AMERICAN FALLS 38
American Falls 8 11 7 12 — 38
Snake River 12 9 18 11 — 50
American Falls — Long 3, Fehringer 9, Bell 6, Hunt 2, G. Barclay 8, E. Barclay 10.
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 5, Adia Goff 13, Josee Steadman 15, Reagan VanOrden 2, Sage Stimpson 5, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 8.