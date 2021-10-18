BLACKFOOT – The Lady Panthers of Snake River used an upset of a powerful American Falls Lady Beaver team to earn a chance at a state girls’ soccer tournament bid, but just fell short in the play-in game against Teton Saturday.
The game, which went into overtime and had to be decided by penalty kicks, demonstrated just how far the Lady Panthers have come under coach Becky Adams Young at the helm as they have grown in numbers and skilled players and overcome injuries this year to make the play-in game.
The game was played in Blackfoot so there would not be a home field advantage and Teton, from the Mountain Rivers Conference, would get on the scoreboard first when they attacked in the first half, and at the 28th minute mark were able to get a rebound goal to make the score 1-0.
That is where the first half would end, with Teton leading 1-0 and the teams headed into the 10 minute intermission.
It didn’t take the Lady Panthers long to get the score tied back up, when senior Bekah Baxter was in the right place at the right time, and punched a rebound shot right back past the goal keeper for Teton and just like that, the score was tied at 1-1 and a whole new ball game was at hand.
Teton wasted little time in getting back on top, as less than a minute later, they had a rush on the Lady Panthers’ goal and scored on a rebound shot of their own, taking the lead at 2-1.
Back and forth the two teams would go, with neither team gaining an advantage. With time beginning to run down, Snake River’s Darby Adams got loose on a rebound goal and kicked the ball past a diving Teton goal keeper and the game was once again knotted up between these two evenly matched teams.
It was only a minute or two later that the referee’s whistle blew, ending regulation and sending the teams into the overtime periods.
The first overtime saw both teams working for shots, but nothing would go in as the teams stepped up the defense and the goal keepers were up to the task of keeping the ball out of the net.
The second overtime would follow suit and when the referee’s whistle blew once again, signaling the end of the overtime periods, it was going to go down to penalty kicks to determine which of these two teams would be heading off to the state tournament.
Abby VanOrden would be the first Lady Panther to attempt her penalty kick and she just missed. Teton would follow with a miss of their own and it went to the second in line to take a penalty kick.
Up stepped the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer on the year in Emyrie Adams and she laced the ball past the Teton goal keeper for a 1-0 lead. Teton would match that score with one of their own and the two teams went to the third kicker in the order and for Snake River, it would be Darby Adams. She powered her shot to the back of the net and it was 2-1 in favor of Snake River.
Teton was up to the task at hand and they were able to tie the game on their kick, sending the action to Ellie Shupe who missed her shot by the narrowest of margins and when Teton answered with a goal, it was 3-2 in favor of Teton, with Victoria Hammond the next to try for Snake River.
When the Teton goal keeper was able to corral Hammond’s shot, the game ended, with Teton claiming the win 3-2 on penalty kicks in overtime.
Teton goes on to complete the bracket in the 3A state tournament and they will face off against CDA Charter on Thursday. For the Lady Panthers, it brought the curtain down on a very successful season, one which they will use to build on for next year and with most of the team returning, the Lady Panthers will be one of the favorites in the conference next fall.