RIGBY – The first round of the East Idaho Basketball Tournament found the Snake River Lady Panthers paired up with the Lehi, Utah, Lady Pioneers. The Lady Panthers entered the game with a 7-2 record, while the Pioneers were 8-1 on the season. Both teams lived up to their advance billing.
With a decided height advantage, many figured Lehi would dominate the inside play and force the smaller, quicker and more tenacious Lady Panthers to strike from the outside.
Aside from the first shot made in the game by Snake River’s Riley Edlefsen that gave the Lady Panthers a quick 3-0 lead, it was exactly the opposite that took place.
The Pioneers were the better team from the outside in this game, and the Lady Panthers would be the team that scored from the inside, on a variety of driving baskets and rebound points that kept them in the game.
It did not turn out to be the up-tempo game that many thought it might be, especially with the quicker, faster team on the floor for Snake River. The Lady Panthers were very patient, looking for their best shot and playing defense like it really mattered. They took their chances with the fast break and through the first quarter, it was nip and tuck for eight minutes. The Pioneers ended the period with the lead, but it was only two points, at 8-6.
The second period was more up-tempo, at least for the Pioneers, as they began to score, led by their do-everything player Jamisyn Heaton, a stout six-footer who played every position on the floor from the point position to a wing to down low on the blocks and she got the offense going for Lehi.
The Pioneers would score 13 in the quarter, to only three for Snake River and seemingly took control of the contest. When the teams left the floor to go to the locker rooms, it was 21-9 in favor of Lehi, but the Lady Panthers returned with a grim look on their faces and determination in their hearts and style of play.
They trimmed the lead to single digits and began to force the Pioneers into the Lady Panthers’ style of play. The Pioneers, to their credit, relied upon their stars, Heaton and Maci Wall, for scoring and they both also contributed with their defense and rebounding to keep the Pioneers in the lead.
The Lady Pioneers were resolute in their attack and they slowly began to trim the lead, first down to nine, then seven, then four, before the Pioneers regained their composure and Wall and Heaton each hit buckets as the quarter wound down to an end.
By that time, the Snake River crew had gotten back into the game and the score was 31-22 in favor of Lehi, but you could sense a shift in momentum toward the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers dug in their heels on defense and forced a couple of turnovers which gave them a couple of inside buckets. Heaton tried to regain control for the Pioneers, which resulted in a pair of player control fouls, two of the three she would earn in the second half and the resulting plays by Snake River cut the lead down to five points and then to three and the game was on.
The Pioneers did not earn their reputation by chance, they are a very solid team and they showed it down the stretch. When things got close, they went to Heaton and Wall, who either scored a bucket or got to the free throw line to keep the lead intact.
The Lady Panthers got scoring from Reagan VanOrden and Edlefsen to keep it close, but when the Lady Panthers were forced to foul in the final couple of minutes, the Pioneers sank enough free throws to hold the lead.
Into the final 1:31 of the game, it was a three-point lead for Lehi, but with Wall hitting one free throw and Heaton nailing a pair of free throws, the game ended with Lehi on the right end of a 43-37 final.
Both teams were right back in action on Wednesday, as the Pioneers moved to Skyline High School to take on the host Lady Grizzlies, while the Lady Panthers were in action at Rigby once again against Salt Lake Real.
SNAKE RIVER 6 3 13 15 — 37
LEHI 8 13 10 12 — 43
Individual scoring
Snake River (37): Reese Baldwin, 8; Camdyn Dunn, 5; Reagan VanOrden, 5; Casselle Howell, 3; Jackie Steadman, 2; Riley Edlefsen, 10; Abby Gilbert, 3
Lehi (43): Tara Smith, 2; B. Wiltbank, 4; Maci Wall, 11; Addy Scrivner, 2; Sammi Love, 2: Jamisyn Heaton, 19