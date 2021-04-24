MALAD – It doesn’t matter if you have a ton of offense and great pitching, if you can’t catch the ball or throw the ball, the errors will eat you up in softball or baseball.
That is what got to the Snake River Lady Panthers on Wednesday as they traveled to Malad. Errors — 12 of them to be exact — had a very telling outcome to the contest as although Malad scored a dozen runs on nine hits, only one of those runs was earned, meaning that if the Lady Panthers had played a clean game, they could have won the game 2-1. It was a waste of good pitching in what would have been a thrilling 2-1 contest. As it was, it turned into a ho-hum contest in favor of Malad.
That isn’t to take anything away from Malad, as they have a very solid ball club and they just don’t need help in posting wins. You have to make the Lady Dragons win their games, not making it that easy on them.
It is also a case of when the ball starts to bounce out of gloves and the throws start going astray, it becomes almost epidemic and it takes everyone out of the contest and that is what happened here.
Lyndsie Larson, who usually is striking out batters by the bushelful, only had five on the game to go along with one walk.
Malad, on the other hand, was strong from start to finish racking up nine hits for the 12 runs, but most of the runners on base were put there by miscues by Snake River.
The game was not an easy one to watch, unless you were a Malad fan, who rejoiced with each and every miscue committed by Snake River.
Next up for Snake River was a trip to Marsh Valley as the two teams begin conference play to finish out the regular season.
SNAKE RIVER 001 01X — 2 7 12
MALAD 013 53X — 12 9 0
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Larsen 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hailee Nash 3 1 2 0 0 0
Maecie White 2 0 1 0 1 0
Halle Leavitt 3 0 2 2 0 0
Lyndsie Larsen 3 0 1 0 0 1
Addie Campbell 3 0 0 0 0 2
Jordynne Austin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Carly Phillips 2 0 1 0 0 1
Cadence Bishop 2 0 0 0 0 0
Kamri Later 1 1 0 0 1 0
Caselle Howell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ashlynn Wright — — — — — -
Totals 21 2 7 2 2 5
Batting 2B: Hailee Nash
TB: Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White, Hailee Nash 3, Carly Phillips
RBI: Halle Leavitt 2
SB: Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt, Maecie White, Hailee Nash 2
CS: Maecie White
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (60.87%)
Halle Leavitt 3, Maecie White 3, Cadence Bishop, Kamri Later, Jordynne Austin 2, Hailee Nash 2, Carly Phillips 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Halle Leavitt 3, Maecie White 2, Addie Campbell, Hailee Nash 2, Abby Larsen 2
Malad
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
K Pickett 4 0 0 0 0 1
M Willie 3 2 0 0 1 0
M Green 4 2 2 1 0 0
R Dorius 3 2 2 3 0 0
S Ketchell 3 2 3 3 0 0
K Phillips 3 0 1 0 0 0
H Horsley 3 2 1 1 0 0
P Sweat 2 0 0 0 0 2
K Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
A Kimberling 2 1 0 1 0 1
K Heyder 1 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 12 9 9 1 5
Batting 2B: M Green, R Dorius 2
HR: S Ketchell, H Horsley
TB: M Green 3, R Dorius 4, S Ketchell 6, H Horsley 4, K Phillips
RBI: M Green, R Dorius 3, S Ketchell 3, H Horsley, A Kimberling
ROE: M Green, M Willie 3, H Horsley, K Heyder, A Kimberling
SB: S Ketchell, A Kimberling
CS: M Willie
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (60.00%)
M Green 3, M Willie 3, R Dorius 2, S Ketchell 3, H Horsley, K Phillips 2, P Sweat 2, K Pickett 2
Team LOB: 3
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 4.2 108 .667 9 12 1 5 1 2
Totals 4.2 108 .667 9 12 1 5 1 2
Pitching L: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 108-72
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 20-30
Malad
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
R Dorius 5.0 77 .675 7 2 2 5 2 0
Totals 5.0 77 .675 7 2 2 5 2 0
Pitching W: R Dorius
Pitches-Strikes: R Dorius 77-52
Groundouts-Flyouts: R Dorius 2-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: R Dorius 18-23
Statas provided by Game Changer