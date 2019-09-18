DRIGGS – The Snake River Lady Panthers volleyball team made the trek to Driggs to take on the home standing Teton squad and came away with a frustrating and hard fought loss in four sets to the home team.
Scores of the match were 25-21, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-22.
“We had a tough loss to Teton, but we had made a lot of changes to our lineup,” head coach Shaunee Martin said. “We inserted Adia Goff into the lineup and she was injured in the first set and we ended up a little out of sync for the rest of the way.”
With the match going four sets, there were a lot of opportunities for other girls on the team to step up and the team just seemed to get to the point of moving forward and would make an untimely error.
Leading the Panthers were Olivia Kracl, Shelby Burton and Lillie Bouse who each had three aces, Jordyn Gilbert who had nine kills and Olivia Kracl who had eight kills, Tatum Cherry who had 13 assists and Abby Gilbert who had 12 assists, Kora Woolstenhulme with four blocks and Jayd Ward with three blocks, and Lillie Bouse with 25 digs, while Jordyn Gilbert had 17 digs.
Snake River has been on a very rough opening to the season and are making a lot of adjustments as they get ready for conference play which will open soon.
The Lady Panthers will be looking for yet another South East Conference title and another trip to the state tournament.