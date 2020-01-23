DRIGGS – Just when everyone thought that the Snake River Lady Panthers had things figured out and that they were on their way to another district title and a berth at the state tournament, they drop a ball game to a team that a lot of people figured that they could beat.
It was the same old story line for the Lady Panthers, missed opportunities, sporadic defense and not enough offense, especially early in the contest.
The game opened with Teton the more aggressive team on the floor, creating offensive opportunities that the Lady Panthers just didn’t have an answer for. They were out-rebounded, which gave Teton a number of second chance points that led to the Lady Redskins holding a 12-6 lead following the opening period of play.
The second quarter was more of the same. Snake River was able to generate a bit more offense, but they were still being out-rebounded and out-shot from the floor and ultimately, were outscored again, this time by an 11-9 margin. That left Teton ahead by a 23-15 margin as the teams left the floor at halftime.
The second half began much the way the first half ended, Teton’s Waklee Kunz was hitting long-range three-pointers, four of them in all as she would finish with 20 points on the night.
The Lady Panthers really had no answer as their shots just weren’t falling. By the time the third period ended, they had been outscored once again, this time by a margin of 13-9, the Redskins were ahead 36-24 and the writing was on the wall.
The fourth period was a bit more urgent for the Lady Panthers, but Teton kept answering every Snake River run. In the end, the Lady Panthers were able to close the gap a bit, but nowhere near enough. They finally outscored the Redskins for the quarter by a 14-11 margin, but that still left the Redskins ahead by a 47-38 margin.
The loss dropped the Lady Panthers to 8-9 on the season. They are 1-0 in conference play which is most important as they look to win the conference and advance to the state tournament. Next up for Snake River will be a Saturday contest against the American Falls Lady Beavers at home with the first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
TETON 47, SNAKE RIVER 38
Snake River 6 9 9 14 — 38
Teton 12 11 13 11 — 47
SNAKE RIVER — Oliva Kracl 2, Adia Goff 10, Josee Steadman 13, Reagan VanOrden 1, Sage Stimpson 9, Jordyn Gilbert 3.
TETON — Kinley Brown 12, Saraee Olivas 2, Waklee Kunz 20, Jaisa Jones 2, Cambrie Streit 4, Abigail Thomas 7.