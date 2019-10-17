ST. ANTHONY – The Lady Panthers of Snake River, looking to extend a serious run into the state volleyball tournament, ran into a tough South Fremont Lady Cougars squad on Tuesday night as they prepared to wrap up the regular season and head into the District 5 3A tournament next week.
The road trip, just two days before taking on arch rival Marsh Valley on Thursday, was an eye opener as the team played well, but still came up short in the match in St. Anthony.
The five-set match, which included some questionable calls along the way, saw the Lady Panthers on the wrong end of a five-set thriller with the set scores of 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, and 16-18 in favor of South Fremont.
Leading the Lady Panthers were Tatum Cherry with four aces and Lilly Bouse with three aces; Abby Gilbert who had 27 assists backed by Tatum Cherry’s 20 assists; Adia Goff with eight blocks, Koralee Woolstenhulme with four blocks and Jayda Ward with three blocks; Lillie Bouse with 29 digs who was backed up by Shelby Burton with 19 digs and Jordyn Gilbert with 18 digs; Olivia Kracl led the team with 17 kills, while Jordyn Gilbert and Adia Goff each had 12 kills.
The Lady Panthers wrap up the regular season with an important match with Marsh Valley that will not only determine the top seed for the district tournament, but will also determine the host site for the tournament which will be conducted next week.