BLACKFOOT – The Snake River Lady Panthers have won the South East Idaho Conference and the District 5 tournament for the third year in a row and have advanced to the 3A state tournament where they have brought home trophies each of the past two seasons.
Their reward for this season is the opening game of the tournament at Middleton High School against the Fruitland Grizzlies.
At first glance, the Lady Panthers boast of a record of 13-10, while the Lady Grizzles are 15-9 on the season. The two teams do not have a single common opponent, so you have to look at the schools they did play that either boosted their win total or hurt their loss total on the season.
The Lady Panthers played Marsh Valley five times, winning four of them, including two wins in the District 5 tournament which clinched the district title.
The Lady Grizzlies, on the other hand, played three teams a total of eight times, all wins, which inflated their win total. Those teams — Vale, Ore., Ontario, Ore., and Weiser — went 0-8 against Fruitland and when you add in another loss to 2A Firth, that could take nine wins off the Grizzlies’ record, reducing it to 6-9 on the season. Not as good as they first looked.
Firth is a quality 2A program and now Snake River looks like a quality 3A program, so it is all in how you assess the opposition.
If you look a bit more, you will see that Homedale, Payette, and Weiser were a combined 6-18 in conference play and you can see that Fruitland was the beneficiary of a fairly weak conference, which makes Parma and Fruitland look a bit weaker against the rest of the state in the 3A classification. That doesn’t mean that all Snake River has to do to win is show up, they will still have to play some basketball and establish themselves on defense in order to pick up the win. There are other teams in the bracket that could and will give the Lady Panthers some trouble.
Snake River has been an interesting study in consistency or the lack thereof all season long.
Just when you think that you have a handle on what they can and will do, they up and surprise you by doing something different.
Down the stretch, the Lady Panthers have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 10, so they have been playing better of late. The only game they have lost in the past six games was against Marsh Valley, in the final game of the regular season, and it was on the road. When it mattered, they beat the Eagles twice in the district tournament to clinch their spot in the state tournament.
The biggest drawback for the Lady Panthers is the teams that they have lost to that are in the state tournament, namely Teton, Sugar-Salem, and Filer. Of the six games that they have played against these three teams, the Lady Panthers lost five of them. If you switch those around to wins, then the Lady Panthers would have won 18 games and would be one of the favorites for the whole shebang. Thank goodness for the way the bracket plays out as Filer and Teton will play in the first round and Sugar-Salem plays their toughest opponent, Timberlake, also in the first round. The other talked about team is Parma, who has a date on Thursday with Kimberly, who the Lady Panthers beat twice in the regular season.
The way things look, if the Lady Panthers win their first game, they could wind up in the finals on Saturday with only a little bit of luck.
The strength of the Snake River squad is its size and shooting ability from the outside. They have length on the low post with Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson, they have some strength in the wings with Olivia Kracl and Jordyn Gilbert, and depending on who starts at guard, there is definitely strength with Josee Steadman and Tatum Cherry. If coach Jeff Steadman goes with Stimpson off the bench, that only gives them more depth than if they start the two tall posts in Goff and Stimpson.
The wings of Kracl and Gilbert give them some rebounding size and hustle as the two seniors are very adept at getting to the loose balls and playing stout defense.
Steadman is the team’s leading scorer and she can hit the three-pointer with the best players in the state and demands close coverage or she can take over a game. She is also the primary ball handler at nearly six feet in height, she can look over players who guard her for the open player inside and make that pass.
The Lady Panthers are not the deepest team in the tournament, so foul trouble could plague them and they will need to count the minutes of their starters to get the most out of them. They have good athletes on the team and how much playing time they can get from their short bench, the better it will be for the team as a whole.
If they can get minutes and scoring off the bench, so much the better.
Fruitland will find it a struggle to keep up with the Lady Panthers if Snake River gets off to a good start.
The Lady Grizzlies made a trip to eastern Idaho and played the South Fremont Cougars and the Firth Cougars and came away with a pair of losses to the Cougars. Apparently Cougars are better at playing basketball than are Grizzlies.
With that in mind, it is tough to imagine that Fruitland will be able to send the Lady Panthers to the elimination side of the bracket, but stranger things have happened at the state tournament.
This game will come down to whoever gets the best start, as is the case so often with girls’ basketball. If the Lady Panthers come out as they have in their past six games, you can say adios to the Grizzlies. If the Lady Panthers come out slow and don’t dominate like they can, the Grizzlies could post an upset and move on to play either Teton or Filer. It could just be that easy and simple and the start could be everything in this game.
On paper, Snake River appears the better team and they should prevail, at least in the first round.
My pick is Snake River, by a score of 45-38 over Fruitland on Thursday afternoon.