THOMAS – Six months ago, the news around the nation was that the COVID-19 pandemic would change the way we viewed the world and the way we would actually live. Little did anyone really feel that this forecast of the world would come true.
On Wednesday night, Bingham County High School sports got a small taste of that prognostication when Snake River High School and its volleyball program offered up the first of many Senior Nights for this fall, only it came on Sept. 2, rather than at the end of the season like had been done so many times before.
“My assistant coaches were afraid that something might crop up and prevent us from being able to honor our seniors,” head coach Shaunee Martin said. “We wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to honor these athletes and their parents instead of missing a chance like happened last spring with so many sports being canceled.”
On a team that only had two seniors, the Lady Panthers held a very emotional Senior Night, honoring Koralee Woolstenhulme and Lillie Bouse.
Woolstenhulme made the ceremony more emphatic when she offered up her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” to begin the contest and then gathered with her parents and teammates to begin the night of honors.
Woolstenhulme has been playing volleyball for eight years and plays a very important role on this year's team as a starter and front line player, who is responsible for blocking and being an outside hitter.
Her other interests include orchestra, horses, and music and she is a member of the National Honor Society.
Her fellow senior, Lillie Bouse, is also a starter and plays the important position of Libero. A player for the past six years, Bouse almost didn't play volleyball at all.
When encouraged to play at an early age, Lillie did not want to be pushed into playing and swore that she would never play. That changed when her friends talked her into playing and she came home and asked her parents if she could change her mind. She has gone on to become one of the most loved and appreciated players on the Lady Panther squad.
One of the things she is most proud of is when she was challenged to serve 10 winners in a row, in order to win a steak dinner. Over the years, Lillie has cashed in on that bonus a number of times and her parents are still paying off on that promise.
The Lady Panthers took on the top-ranked 3A program in Idaho for their Senior Night and unfortunately, the ending was not as happy as one might have liked, as the Sugar-Salem Digger were victorious in three sets.
“I am so proud of the match that our girls played tonight,” Martin said. “They played hard and never gave an inch to a very good team in Sugar-Salem. This team is young and inexperienced and they still bring it each and every night.”
Next up for the Lady Panthers will be in the Peg Patterson Tournament Sept. 4-5. Times and matches have yet to be announced.