THOMAS – It was the middle game of a three games in three days stretch, fairly late in the season, and the real danger was tired legs or heavy legs as coaches call them with the most important game of the stretch still one day away, when the team will travel to American Falls to take on the top team in the conference.
It was a game against a team that has made rapid strides toward being a competitive entity in the Mountain Rivers Conference as a 2A member in the Firth Cougars.
The two teams are eerily alike in that they are working hard to be relevant in their respective conferences, with Snake River battling to regain some of the luster of years gone by and in their second year under head coach Becky Young, they have made great strides in being competitive right now, today.
The team is in a tie for second place with American Falls, Wednesday’s opponent, and have battled to a 5-5-1 record overall, including Tuesday’s game.
Firth was the opponent, and they brought their own improving record of 2-6 on the season and although they are 0-3 in conference play, the 2A team competes against three teams that are all in the 3A classification.
The Lady Panthers broke out of the gate with their usual enthusiasm and hustle and quickly put a goal up on the scoreboard for a quick 1-0 lead. The goal came off the foot of leading scorer and one of the two building blocks for the team in sophomore Gisselle Trejo and it looked like the previous meeting between the two teams, which turned out to be a 7-1 win over the Cougars.
To show that the Lady Cougars have been improving with each and every game, they never stopped pushing the ball and working to get a shot on goal.
The Lady Cougars still trailed at halftime, but you could see the Lady Panthers feeling the effects of a tough Monday night game, followed quickly by this Tuesday event and still having a very important game on Wednesday in league play.
By the intermission, the Lady Panthers still led 1-0 at the break, but they were feeling the effect of the heavy stretch of games over a short period of time.
During the second half, the Lady Cougars became the aggressors and minute by minute, the Lady Panthers became a bit slow on the attack. The Lady Panthers still got their shots on goal and they had many opportunities to score, but there wasn’t the same amount of steam on their shots and the Lady Cougars kept up the pressure and then they suddenly got their break and a ball went to the back of the net for the game tying goal.
For the remainder of the game, the score would not change, although both teams had their chances and when the game ended with the sounding of the scoreboard’s horn sounding, the score was still a 1-1 tie, when both teams were looking for a win.
“The girls played hard and we had our chances,” Young said. “There were a few calls that went against us, but you get those in every game and we still feel that we are an improving team and we will bounce back from this one.”
The Lady Cougars will face off against the Shelley JV on Thursday when they travel to Shelley High School for the match which will begin at 4:30 p.m.