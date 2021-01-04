THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers ended the first half of the girls’ basketball season with a 9-1 record, cruising by everybody they faced with the exception of Sugar-Salem.
They have spent the better part of the holiday break working on how they would be able to handle the Diggers in a game that is rapidly approaching. In fact, they will travel to Sugar City on Tuesday for the big rematch.
First, however, the Lady Panthers had a date on Saturday with the Filer Lady Wildcats who were bound and determined to make amends for an early season loss to the Lady Panthers.
With the exception of the game with Sugar-Salem, the Lady Panthers had played with composure and poise and shot the ball well. Against Sugar-Salem, it was a different type of game.
That was then and this is now and the matter at hand was the Filer Lady Wildcats, who came out fast and tried to test the Lady Panthers early in the game. That was when Adia Goff stepped up and showed what she was made of.
In the early going, it was Goff who controlled the boards and made the inside shots that gave the Lady Panthers an early lead, one they would carry to the end of the first quarter, ahead by three points at 12-9. By the end of the half, that lead grew to 34-23 as both Goff and Josee Steadman were pouring in the points, on their way to a 61-48 win over the stubborn Lady Wildcats, who would just not go away.
With Steadman beginning to find her range, it became a two-woman show as Goff and Steadman would eventually combine for 36 points on the afternoon and the Wildcats just didn’t have an answer for the deadly combo, although Alexis Monson, a lithe sharp shooting guard did enough to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game with her shooting and trips to the free throw line. Monson would total 17 points on the afternoon, but it was her overall play that was impressive and indicated that the Lady Wildcats will be heard from later in the season as berths at the state tournament are being awarded in mid-February.
As Goff and Steadman were carrying the load for the Lady Panthers, slowly but surely, the other players were making contributions as well. Abbie Gilbert came off the bench to score four points and Rylie Edlefsen also connected for points and when Reagan VanOrden came alive with 10 points, mostly in the second half, the Lady Panthers were able to pull away late for the win.
Alexis Rodriguez, Caselle Howell, and Jackie Steadman also were able to make their presence felt in the second half and the Lady Panthers basically put it on cruise control. The Lady Wildcats proved to be a worthy opponent and should have helped the Lady Panthers get themselves ready for the big game coming up on Tuesday against Sugar-Salem.
Now 10-1 on the season, the Lady Panthers will be heading to Sugar City on Tuesday for the much-anticipated game with the Lady Diggers. Scheduled tip-off for the contest is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Snake River 61, Filer 48
Filer (48): Alexis Monson 17, McCarty Stodard 2, Sadie Wadsworth 3, Kathleen Hale 11, McKynlee Jacobs 4, Ellla Fischer 7
Snake River (61): Adia Goff 16, Josee Steadman 20, Alexisw Rodriguez 2, Reagan VanOrder 10, Caselle Howell 1, Jackie Steadman 4, Abby Gilbert 4, Rylie Edlefsen 4