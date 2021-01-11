KIMBERLY – In their final tune-up before the South East Idaho Conference begins play on Wednesday, the Snake River Lady Panthers traveled to Kimberly to take on the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Panthers ran off 20 first quarter points and followed it up with an 18-point second quarter and basically left the Lady Bulldogs in the dust as they rolled to a 57-40 win over Kimberly.
The win improved Snake River’s season record to 12-2 and only Sugar-Salem has solved the game plan that the Lady Panthers have in place. Both of the losses for Snake River have been at the hands of the top-ranked 3A team in the state, Sugar-Salem, who just seems to have the Lady Panthers’ number.
“We kind of got up on them early and stayed there, so we were able to work on some things,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “It was a good team game, we shot the ball well, I’m happy with how everybody played. I thought we rebounded well this game, which we’ve been trying to improve on, and I thought our effort was consistent through all four quarters.”
The Lady Panthers had four players who reached double figures in scoring, led by all-state player Josee Steadman with 19, Reagan VanOrden had 14, Rylie Edlefsen chipped in with 12, and Adia Goff had 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
The Panthers seem to have everybody else on their schedule under control, but have struggled with the size of Sugar-Salem and have been out-rebounded by the Diggers in both games the two teams have played. Rebounding and ball handling have been two of the primary things the Lady Panthers have been working on and the game with Kimberly was evidence of that work.
The Lady Panthers will remain on the road for the next three contests with games at American Falls, at Soda Springs, and at Marsh Valley before finishing with three out of four at home to close out the regular season and head into District 5 play to earn a berth at the state girls’ basketball tournament where they finished as the runner-up a year ago.
SNAKE RIVER 57, KIMBERLY 40
Snake River 20 18 13 6 — 57
Kimberly 10 9 9 12 — 40
Snake River (57) — Adia Goff 10, Josee Steadman 19, Raegan VanOrden 14, Rylie Edlefsen 12, Alexis Rodriguez 2.
Kimberly — Garey 19, Moeller 4, Stanger 6, Smith 1, Miller 4, Wright 6.