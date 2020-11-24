FILER – The third-ranked Snake River girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 44-38 road win over Filer.
Despite trailing for most of the game, the Lady Panthers got things together and were able to put away the Wildcats of Filer in the second half of the contest.
Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Panthers overcame some sloppy play, poor shooting and poor defense at times, to overcome a three-point lead late in the game to prevail.
Tied at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 13-10 in the third quarter to take the lead going into the final stanza.
The Lady Panthers, coming off a season where they finished second in the 3A state girls’ basketball tournament in February, have been highly regarded at the start of the season, despite losing three senior starters from last year’s team. Only time will tell if they have replaced those starters in this year’s line-up and will be able to duplicate last season. They have already proven that they have a target squarely planted on their backs and will be facing the same dilemma throughout the season.
So far, so good.
The Lady Panthers, despite trailing most of game, found a way to score some points in the fourth quarter and snatch victory from defeat.
The Lady Panthers used some timely shooting from Josee Steadman and Rylie Edlefsen to push the Snake River squad to the win over the Wildcats.
The Lady Panthers hosted the South Fremont Lady Cougars Tuesday night.
SNAKE RIVER — 7 12 10 15 — 44
FILER — 14 5 13 6 — 38