THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers returned from a weekend road trip to Filer and a hard-fought game, only to match up with the South Fremont Lady Cougars, who were primed and ready to give the Lady Panthers a tough game.
A tough game is just what the Lady Panthers received as the Lady Cougars pushed the Snake River crew into an overtime scenario.
The game was balanced throughout. In fact, the score was tied after the first period at 13 and again at halftime with the score at 21.
The Lady Cougars were able to push things forward and took the lead at 36-27 after the third period.
The Lady Panthers then came alive, with their biggest scoring output in a quarter in the fourth. The Lady Panthers scored 24 points in the final stanza of regulation, overcoming a nine-point deficit to tie the score at 51, limiting the Lady Cougars to only 15 points in the stanza.
In the overtime, the Lady Panthers began to take control, showing great defense and improved rebounding and outscored the Lady Cougars 8-5 to take the game with a final score of 59-56.
“We were tested in this game and it was good for our younger players to be put in that situation,” Panther coach Jeff Steadman said. “It showed us that we need to keep working hard and improving day by day and these girls are just responding to what we want to do. We keep improving and that is the goal.”
With the win, the Lady Panthers improved to 3-0 on the season.
The Lady Panthers will be in action next on Saturday, Dec. 5, against Soda Springs with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH FREMONT — 13 8 15 15 5 — 56
SNAKE RIVER — 13 8 6 24 8 — 59
(Individual scoring for South Fremont not available)
SNAKE RIVER (59) Reese Baldwin 5, Josee Steadman 27, Raegan VanOrden 13, Caselle Howell 5, Jackie Steadman 5, Abby Gilbert 2, Rylie Edlefsen 2