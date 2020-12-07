THOMAS – The unbeaten Lady Panthers of Snake River welcomed back one of their players from a year ago who had been rehabilitating an injury from earlier in the fall and when all the pieces finally started to mesh together, they were able to post a 44-35 win over the defending 2A state champions from Soda Springs.
The win moved the Lady Panthers to 4-0 on the season and they were led by all-state player Josee Steadman who scored 17 points. Raegan VanOrden would add 11 points to the winners’ totals.
Snake River jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter and were mixing things up, getting good play from returning starter Adia Goff, who was worked into the lineup on several occasions on the evening and scored 4 points.
“We played all four quarters pretty well,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “Our first three games, we had some quarters where we kind of disappeared, but tonight, we had some consistency there. At times we passed the ball well and got the right girl the ball to score.”
The Lady Panthers have been missing the play of Goff and Sage Stimpson, both of whom have been rehabilitating injuries and while gaining another big, strong front line player was great, they are still missing Stimpson, who may not be cleared to play until mid-January.
While the Lady Panthers were using the entire bench, they did get everyone involved and they did have the chance to work on some things before heading off to Preston on Thursday for the first game of the Preston Tournament. They will face Layton Christian in the first round.
Snake River was able to score consistently, outplaying Soda Springs in the opening quarter by a score of 11-4, easily the most dominant quarter the Lady Cougars would have all night.
They followed that up with a second quarter where Soda Springs would outscore the Lady Panthers by a point, 9-8.
Quarter three belonged to Snake River 14-10 and the fourth quarter was taken by the Cardinals by a point at 12-11.
This was a good game to get out of the way before the Preston Tournament and it allowed the Lady Panthers a chance to get some floor time for Goff and they juggled their starting lineup somewhat, with Abby Gilbert earning a start and Caselle Howell moving to the first off the bench for coach Steadman. Now is the time for the team to experiment with the players and see who is going to play the best together when on the floor.
SNAKE RIVER 44, SODA SPRINGS 35
Soda Springs 4 9 10 12 — 35
Snake River 11 8 14 11 — 44
Soda Springs (35) — A. Moldenhauer 3, K. Moldenhauer 10, Garbett 2, Pelayo 9, Thompson 2, Billman 10.
Snake River (44) — Adia Goff 4, Josee Steadman 17, Raegan VanOrden 11, Caselle Howell 2, Jackie Steadman 5, Abby Gilbert 1, Alexa Rodriguez 1, Riley Edlefsen 3.