ST. ANTHONY – With three games scheduled this week, including a very important conference tilt with Marsh Valley, Snake River girls' basketball coach Jeff Steadman turned to defense in his Tuesday night contest with South Fremont of the Mountain Rivers Conference.
The road game for the Lady Panthers showcased their ability to stand tall and defend their goal, holding South Fremont to a mere 15 points for the first three quarters as they built up a 26-15 lead, before holding that lead through the fourth period to claim a 37-28 win.
With senior Josee Steadman leading the way, her 12 points represented the only player in the game to notch double digits in the contest.
"It was a good win," Jeff Steadman said. "It was a good crowd up there, it was a lot of fun. It was a great defensive game, where all our players, including our bench, really played good defense. They were consistent on that part throughout the game."
While offense was at a premium, defense was not and Snake River held the Cougars to five points in the first quarter, eight points in the second quarter and two points in the third quarter.
With the win, the Lady Panthers moved their record to 15-4 on the year and will host the Marsh Valley Eagles on Friday in a conference showdown with seeding implications on the line for the upcoming East Idaho Conference/District 5 3A Tournament.
SNAKE RIVER 37, SOUTH FREMONT 28
Snake River 14 3 9 11 — 37
South Fremont 5 8 2 13 — 28
Snake River — Josee Steadman 12, Raegan VanOrden 7, Adia Goff 5, Jackie Steadman 5, Casselle Howell 4, Abby Gilbert 2, Riley Edlefsen 2.
South Fremont — Angel 7, Geisler 6, Nebille 6, Yancy 4, Hill 3, Baylor 2.