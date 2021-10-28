THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers earned a berth in the 2021 state volleyball championships when they won the District 5, South East Idaho Tournament last week.
Their reward was announced this week and their date with destiny will begin on Friday morning at 9 a.m. when they will take on the top-ranked Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers at Lake City High School in northern Idaho.
Under new coach Summer Storm, the Lady Panthers were playing their best volleyball the final few weeks of the season as they molded together a good team and became champions, earning the top seed in the District 5 tournament, and then taking the tournament as well.
The first match they played was when they downed American Falls, sending them into the elimination side of the bracket, forcing them to beat Marsh Valley twice.
When American Falls came back through the bracket to face off against the Lady Panthers a second time and won, it forced a third match between the Lady Beavers and the Lady Panthers, which Snake River won to advance to the state tournament.
Sugar-Salem has had a remarkable season this year, compiling a 35-0 record, well deserving of the top billing at state, while Snake River ended up the season with an 11-13 record as they head to state.
They do make the teams play these games and the Lady Panthers have prepared for this match and will do their best.
Should they lose their first match, they will then face the loser between Parma and Kellogg. Kellogg posted a record of 15-5, while Parma finished up the season at 19-6.
The tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the first 10 matches being played on Friday and the conclusion of the tournament taking place on Saturday.