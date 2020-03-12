THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers opened the softball season just the way a coach would like, with a convincing win over a creditable opponent and doing it with pitching.
Sending Lyndsie Larsen to the circle, the Lady Panthers sat back and watched as the righthander displayed a much-improved repertoire of pitches and controlled the hitters of Sugar-Salem from start to finish in a complete game, 14-strikeout performance and only gave up one hit along the way.
The Lady Panthers won the game by the final score of 5-2, but both of the runs scored by Sugar-Salem were unearned due to some unexpected miscues in the field by Snake River in the top of the fourth inning.
“This was a great outing by our starting pitcher,” coach Kay Martin said. “It was just what you want to see when the season begins and it gives us a good start for the season as we go forward.”
Larsen was in complete control from the first pitch on, as she mixed things up and had the Diggers way behind on their swings and failing to catch up to her fastball, which has a much-improved amount of velocity to it.
“I have worked very hard to increase my speed,” Larsen said. “It was great to see it working today and all I really had to do was keep the ball around the strike zone for the batters to get themselves out. My team backed me up defensively as well.”
Larsen sailed through the first three innings, without giving up a hit when the Diggers struck for two runs. The Lady Panthers held a 3-0 lead when the Diggers parlayed a couple of walks and a couple of miscues by Snake River into a pair of runs, the only times they would cross the plate all day.
With the score at 3-2 in favor of Snake River, the Lady Panthers would add an insurance run in both the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the fifth innings, before closing things out with a pair of scoreless innings in the top of the sixth and seventh to preserve the win.
“We struggled a little bit batting today,” Martin said. “Defensively, we were lucky.”
Snake River will see action again on Wednesday when they host Soda Springs with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
Sugar-Salem 000 200 0 — 2 1 1
Snake River 003 110 x — 5 4 1
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 8 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Rylee Mace. SB: Brooke Sanderson, Lia Gibson 2, Kennedy Chambers 2, Megan Ostermiller, Annika Hales 2.
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Lyndsie Larsen 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 14 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Lizzette Reyes, Jesslynn Bishop, Caselle Howell. RBI: Emma Warren 2, Tatum Cherry, Reyes, Howell. SB: Morgan Gardner, Bishop, Halle Leavitt, Taeli Elordi.