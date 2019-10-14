THOMAS – It wasn’t easy and it definitely wasn’t pretty, but the Snake River Lady Panthers did what was needed on Thursday night, which was also senior night for six valuable players to the volleyball program.
The Lady Panthers said goodbye to the six — Shelby Burton, Tatum Cherry, Jordyn Gilbert, Talei Jensen, Olivia Kracl and Jayda Ward — all of whom have been instrumental to the program, especially this year.
The team struggled from the outset, even though they won the first two sets. Serving has been a bit of a chore in recent matches, but the girls hung in there, even after American Falls tied the match at two sets each and forced a fifth set to determine the winner.
The players who led the way were Jordyn Gilbert with four aces while Tatum Cherry and Lily Bouse had three aces each, Olivia Kracl had 16 kills and Jordyn Gilbert added another 13 kills, Tatum Cherry had 20 assists and Abby Gilbert would add another 14 assists, Koralee Woolstenhulme had five blocks and Olivia Kracle added four blocks and Lily Bouse had 19 digs while Shelby Burton added another 17 digs.
Next up for the Lady Panthers will be a road trip to South Fremont where there will be a 7 p.m. first serve, then it is off to Marsh Valley to complete the regular season with an important conference tilt that will likely determine the host site for the upcoming district tournament which will begin on Saturday, Oct. 19.