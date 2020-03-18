THOMAS — This is going to be a story on “what could be” if the 2020 softball season re-starts at some point in time or a “what could have been” if the season remains on hiatus for the rest of the year.
In what most people would say today was a shot out of the dark, the Idaho High School Activities Association suspended play for all spring sports including softball, baseball, golf, tennis, and track and field on Monday afternoon.
This came less than a week after the season started for most teams, including the Snake River Lady Panthers softball team, who had just completed an impressive win over the Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers last week behind the 14 strikeout pitching performance of Lyndsie Larsen.
The Lady Panthers, just with timely hitting and the solid pitching, showed that they were going to be a contender, if not for a berth in the state tournament, at least within the confines of the South East Idaho Conference.
They could still be, provided that the season is re-started in April and the COVID-19 situation is contained as we all hope it will be.
The Lady Panthers have a little bit of everything this year. As Larsen proved last Wednesday, she has the potential to be a rock in the circle as the starting pitcher. She has improved her velocity and she has always been able to throw strikes and field her position. Starting with that position, the Lady Panthers receive an “A” for her improvement from a year ago and it looks to be a strength for the team.
The Lady Panthers also have a power hitting centerfielder in Tatum Cherry, who was able to bang out seven homers a year ago. She may not have hit one out last week, but she has the swing and the power to duplicate the performance of a year ago, and will likely surpass those numbers if given enough opportunity with a re-started season in a few weeks.
Defense looks pretty solid, at least around the infield and in the outfield. Catcher needs a bit of shoring up, but that will come as coach Kay Martin gets a chance to work with the girls on the team.
The hitting was solid enough and there is speed on the team to take bases when they are offered, so stealing a base or two is not out of the question.
This team is a slap hitting group and they will score enough runs to win most games if last Wednesday is any indication.
It remains to be seen how good Marsh Valley and American Falls are this year, but in years past, it has usually come down to Marsh Valley and Snake River, although the Beavers of American Falls have improved and could make a mark if they are able to continue that trend this year.
If anything, this brief break — and that is what we all hope it is, a brief break — could help this team as a lot of the players have been active with other interests and this will give them a chance to regroup a bit and prepare themselves for a long run into the district and state scenarios.
There may not be a lot of depth on this team, but they are proven at the key spots and have a solid coaching staff available to help them and as always, they have a great fan base who will support them through thick and thin all season long.