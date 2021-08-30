ST. ANTHONY – The Snake River Lady Panthers picked up their first girls’ win of the year, following a pair of ties to open the season as they traveled to St. Anthony and took on the Lady Cougars of South Fremont.
The Lady Panthers got a hat trick from Emyrie Adams in the game and a single goal from her younger sister Darby Adams to post a 4-3 win over the home-standing Lady Cougars.
Darby got the scoring going for Snake River with her goal being the first goal scored in the game and Emyrie followed with her three-goal outburst following.
“I am really proud of the way the girls are responding this year,” Panther head coach Becky Adams Young said. “To come away with a pair of ties against good teams and then go on the road for a big win over South Fremont says a lot for the team that we have this year.”
With the win, Snake River is now 1-0-2 on the season.
Next up for Snake River is a return engagement at Snake River with the South Fremont squad on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with first kick at 4 pm.
Also on the schedule for this week is a Thursday contest on the road at Aberdeen where the Lady Panthers will take on the Lady Tigers who are 0-1 on the year after falling to Sugar-Salem 18-0 in their season opener.