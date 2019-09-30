THOMAS – It was a night of celebration Saturday when the Snake River soccer teams both held Senior Night in the cool, rainy climes of Harrison Field.
They had invited South Fremont to town, a tough enough opponent for both teams and individually, brought different types of games to the faithful who were in attendance.
For the Lady Panthers, it was a team that had defeated them early in the season by a score of 7-1, one of many tests that the Panthers have had to face this season under new coach Becky Young.
It was one of nine consecutive losses that the Lady Panthers have had to endure since the first game back in August, when Teton blanked them 8-0.
This is not the same team that took the field back in August, this team is much better and believe it or not, this is a team that could challenge some of the teams in the South East Idaho Conference in their upcoming district tournament which gets underway late next week.
They took the field energetically and played with wild abandon as they sped up and down the field and on defense, they shut down everything that the Cougars could throw at them.
South Fremont came into the game with a winning record, so this wasn’t any slouch of a team that came in trying to spoil Senior Night for the Lady Panthers, this is a team that has been battling for the right to be called second best to Sugar-Salem, one of the top teams in the 3A rankings in the state.
The Panthers’ defense was stifling and they took South Fremont out of its game and when the Panthers scored the first goal of the game, the sidelines erupted as did the brave-hearted souls in the stands who were wrapped in anything that even resembled a blanket or quilt against the cold and the wind.
The Panthers would add a second and then a third goal and then would cap off the scoring with a powerful goal to make it 4-0, which is where the scoring would come to a close.
When it was all over, the Panther faithful gathered to congratulate the five seniors on the team who had done so much for the program this year.
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of this group,” Young said. “These girls, and two of them had never played soccer until this fall, took the younger girls under their arms and taught them, and encouraged them and helped them along and we now have a team that is only going to get better and better as time goes by. It is all about the right attitude which is what we preached from day one and these girls all have great attitudes.”
Those five seniors — Cara Pugmire, Hunter Davidson, Cloie Wilson Bailey Wehrli and Jesslyn Bishop — all made huge contributions to the program this season. Four of the seniors were honored at the conclusion of the game on Saturday night (Wehrli was excused to attend the return of a family member from an LDS Church mission).
If attitude is all it takes, then the Panthers have an abundance of it as they encouraged one another from the start of the game until the final buzzer sounded on the scoreboard. The sight of the girls gathered in a group laughing and crying and hugging each other said it all and the crowd responded in kind. It was a momentous occasion in the growth of this team and this program.
Next up for the Lady Panthers will be a contest this afternoon against Malad scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. At stake is a chance to move out of the cellar of the East Idaho Conference standings and gain a shot at the number three seed before the tournament starts next week.