AMERICAN FALLS – The Snake River Lady Panthers tried and tried again to down the American Falls Lady Beavers in the 2020 South East Idaho Conference/District 5, 3A volleyball tournament and just like the results they achieved during the regular season, it was close but not cigar.
The Lady Panthers made progress through the season and have been rewarded with a regional play-in game today, when they will take on the South Fremont Cougars with the winner of that match advancing to the state play-in game on Saturday for a berth in the state championships.
Tuesday’s play began eerily similar to what happened on Saturday. The Lady Panthers started off with the Marsh Valley Lady Eagles and while it was a struggle for a time, the Lady Panthers eventually took command and dispatched of Marsh Valley in five sets by the score of 3-2. Saturday’s score was 3-1 in favor of Snake River.
That win put the Lady Panthers squarely in the sights of the American Falls Lady Beavers, one of the most improved teams in the state.
On Saturday, the Lady Beavers sent the Lady Panthers packing in three sets, 3-0, and while the Lady Panthers did win one set on Tuesday night, the match was never really in doubt.
The score may have been 3-1 in favor of American Falls, the match was never in doubt and the Lady Beavers earned their berth in the state championships.
Next up for Snake River will be a play-in match against South Fremont which will be played at Shelley High School tonight at 6 p.m. The winner of that match will also punch their ticket to the state championships next week in Buhl.
Leading players for Snake River in the Marsh Valley match and team scoring went as follows:
Snake River winning the match 25-15, 25-10, 17-25, 23-25, and 15-12.
Aces: Rose Bouse 7, Koralee Woolstenhulme 6; Kills, Rose Bouse 6, Koralee Woolstenhulme 6, Tessa Richarson 6; Assists, Zoey Watt 15, Abby Gilbert 13; Blocks, Koralee Woolstenhulme 5, Taeli Elordi 3, Kayla Ward 3; Digs, Lillie Bouse 29.
For the match against American Falls, the set scores were American Falls 25-14, 25-23, 18-25 and 25-17.
Leading players were Koralee Woolstenjulme 2 aces; Rose Bouse 7 kills and Tessa Richardson 5 kills; Zoey Watt 14 assists and Abby Gilbert 8 assists; Koralee Woolstenhulme 6 Blocks; Rose Bouse had 23 digs and Lillie Bouse had 21 digs.