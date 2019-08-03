THOMAS – With August having arrived, it simply means that the fall high school sports programs are soon to follow.
With a new head coach aboard in Becky Young at Snake River High School for girls’ soccer, a fact sheet has been published stating what is needed to become a member of a state title winning team and the requirements for play this fall.
Coach Young states that first and foremost, ‘No experience is needed, just a good attitude.’
Tryouts for the team will take place Aug. 12-13 from 6-8 p.m. Everyone will make the team, the tryouts are to establish the starting positions and to establish a guideline for playing time.
Practice times for the squad have been set and will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12-16 and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. from Aug. 19-23.
Once school starts, practices will be held daily, Monday–Thursday from 4:30–6:30 except when games are scheduled.
Things that are required prior to tryouts:
- Current physical (free at Urgent Care across from McDonalds)
- Concussion paperwork signed (you may pick up all necessary paperwork at the high school office)
- Shin guards and cleats
Approximate costs for the season:
- Activity card — $40
- Sports fee — $50
- Transportation fee — $40
- Warm-ups/backpacks — $50 (may be less depending on fundraising).
All of these fees may be paid to Snake River High School at the main office.
The first game of the season is scheduled for Aug. 27 at home against Teton. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Becky Young at (208) 684-4798.