PRESTON – In the opening round of the annual Preston Tournament Thursday, the Snake River Lady Panthers made a statement.
Sure, they were 4-0 entering the tournament and were highly regarded in polls around the state, all because of a second place finish at the state 3A girls’ basketball tournament last February, before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down.
But this was a different team that took the floor against Layton Christian from Utah, a team that not very many people knew much about.
They know now, and they know a lot more about Snake River as well.
The game started off innocently enough, but it didn’t take long for the Lady Panthers to take charge. Behind the scoring of senior Josee Steadman, the Lady Panthers opened up a 10-point lead in the first quarter at 18-8, and they never looked back after that.
“We were ready going in,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “We didn’t know what to expect because it looked like they had a pretty good record and they had size. It was a good game for us. We played real physical and that set the tone throughout the game. We rebounded well and didn’t give them a lot of chances.”
The second quarter was more of the same, with Snake River pouring it on and using their entire bench in doing so. After another eight minutes, the Lady Panthers had increased the lead to 34-19 and although things were pretty much decided, the third quarter would really do Layton Christian in.
“I think defense was the key to the game,” Jeff Steadman said. “We made some halftime adjustments and their faucet was basically turned off.”
The third period saw the Lady Panthers continue with their offense, but the defense was stifling, so much so that they held Layton Christian to a mere two points in the third quarter and if that wasn’t enough, they held Layton Christian scoreless in the fourth period, closing out the game at 53-21 with the Idaho Mercy Rule in effect the entire fourth quarter.
As a result, the Lady Panthers saw their season record move to 5-0 and they played Preston on Friday night.
SNAKE RIVER 53, LAYTON CHRISTIAN (UT) 21
Snake River 18 16 17 2 — 53
Layton Christian 8 11 2 0 — 21
Snake River — Josee Steadman 19, Riley Edlefsen 10, Adia Goff 6, Abby Gilbert 6, Reese Baldwin 5, Reagan VanOrden 5, Jackie Steadman 2.
Layton Christian — Ramirez 8, Sevgen 6, M. Cresti 3, Mukuka 2, Jones 2.