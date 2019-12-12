THOMAS – The Soda Springs Cardinals have a very strong girls' basketball program. They are, after all, the top ranked team in the 2A classification and they do not back down from anyone.
That is why the Snake River Lady Panthers agree to play them in a home-and-home series every year. It is always a good challenge and it also helps to get the Lady Panthers ready for their conference and district tournaments that come up in February.
The Cardinals had already faced off against the Panthers a couple of weeks ago, handing the Lady Panthers a stunning defeat by the score of 38-25. It was a game where the Cardinals clamped down defensively and prevented the Lady Panthers from getting off shots and forced numerous turnovers in the process.
On Wednesday night, the Cardinals made the trip to Bingham County to challenge the Lady Panthers.
For the second time this season, the Cardinals were able to shut down the Lady Panthers' offense and gain control of the game as they cruised to a 54-37 win. Again, it was defense that spurred the victory for the Cardinals, but they really only had to employ that suffocating defense for one quarter of the game.
This time it was the second period, one in which the Lady Panthers only scored two points and were forced into turnovers on five of six possessions, all of which the Cardinals took advantage of.
“We struggled a lot in the second period tonight,” head coach Jeff Steadman said. “Soda Springs increased the pressure defensively and we were pressed into making some turnovers, like five out of six possessions we turned the ball over and they got easy baskets from those turnovers and we just couldn't make up the difference.”
The Cardinals were also deadly from three point range, especially Jorianne Balls, who connected from the field for 25 points on the night. She was able to lead the team from there as seven of the 10 players who suited up for the Cardinals were able to score on the night.
For the Panthers, it was Josee Steadman who led the way by connecting from the field for 18 points.
The Lady Panthers will be in action today and Saturday, as they travel to the Magic Valley to play Buhl tonight with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off and then a Saturday matinee against Filer with a tip at 4 pm.
Soda Springs 16 8 12 18 -- 54
Snake River 12 2 13 10 -- 37
Soda Springs (54) Sadie Gronning, 7; Dani Smith, 6; Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, 6; Beamee Kimball, 6; Lexa Horsely, 4; Hayley Naef, 4; Jorianne Balls, 25.
Snake River (37) Olivia Kracl, 5; Jordyn Gilbert, 3; Adia Goff, 4; Josee Steadman, 18; Sage Stimpson, 2; Abby Gilbert, 5.