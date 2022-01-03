IDAHO FALLS – The Snake River Lady Panthers won their second game in as many days as they corralled the Owyhee Storm from Boise on Thursday morning by the score of 56-51 behind the 22 points of Ryley Edlefsen and 11 points each from Reagan VanOrden and Abby Gilbert.
Owyhee is the newest school in the state and has been classified as a 5A school and it was a tough outing for the Lady Panthers.
The game began with the Storm trying to play a little bit of an intimidation game as one of their stars, Halle H., was bumping and running with the Lady Panthers at every opportunity. She quickly drew a second foul from the officials and to make matters worse, was handed a technical foul as well, giving her three fouls in the first five minutes of the game and a place on the bench until after halftime.
Without her on the floor, the offense opened up some for the Lady Panthers who were able to take a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter and then extend it to an eight-point lead by halftime.
The Lady Panthers were using the fast break and some timely three-point shooting to build the lead and the Storm had no answer for it as the opening half of play was concluded.
When the two teams left the floor at Skyline High School, the Lady Panthers has assumed the lead at 28-20 and the Storm seemed to be floundering a bit with some of their leadership missing from the action.
When the second half resumed play, it was the Storm who were the aggressors once again and they quickly gathered momentum in the game and went on the attack. Halle H. and Mikala R. both went offensive, scoring the bulk of the points by the Storm, with Halle H. netting 11 in the second half and Makela R. netting most of her game-high 18 in the second half as well. The Storm defense also gave the Lady Panthers some fits as they scored on possession after possession before a needed timeout was called to calm the girls down and get them back on track, but the damage was done as the Storm had moved to the lead by the end of the third period at 41-39.
That is when a renewed effort by the Lady Panthers came forth with Edlefsen scoring in any number of ways and Abby Gilbert began to connect from deep and Reagan VanOrden disrupted things defensively which netted her some easy buckets around the basket. The effort began to pay dividends almost immediately, as the Lady Panthers cut into the lead and then began to build a lead of their own.
As time began to wind down, the Lady Panthers had a lead and were able to force Owyhee to foul, sending the Lady Panthers to the free throw line for attempts.
Just like on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers were up to the task, knocking down free throw after free throw and cutting into the lead with each trip down the floor. The Lady Panthers were able to build a lead that only exasperated the Storm even further and the more they fouled, the more points the Lady Panthers were able to score.
When the team entered the final couple of minutes, the Lady Panthers had as much as a six-point lead and it was just a matter of time and making of free throws that would determine the outcome of the game.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Panthers of Snake River would hold the lead at 56-51 and they would own the consolation trophy for their efforts in the East Idaho Holiday tournament.
The Lady Panthers went 2-1 in the tournament and got great play from any number of players during their three games.
OWYHEE 11 9 21 10 — 51
SNAKE RIVER 12 16 10 17 — 56
Individual scoring
Owyhee (51): Josie D, 3; Emma O. 4; Madi B. 3; Posey W. 6; Halle H. 11; Makela R. 18; Riley D. 5
Snake River (56): Reese Baldwin, 2; Camdyn Dunn, 6; Reagan VanOrden, 11; Casselle Howell, 2; Jackie Steadman, 2; Riley Edlefsen, 22; Abby Gilbert, 11