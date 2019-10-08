MALAD — Sometimes it seems like it happens every year. The Snake River Panthers are always a tough team when it comes to volleyball. They usually start off slow, seemingly working their way through their schedule, inserting different pieces into the puzzle that makes a good team.
Then, about the start of October, and sometimes with a sense of urgency, the Lady Panthers catch fire and sweep through their conference regular season and district tournaments to find themselves in the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers have split matches with highly regarded Kimberly, dropped a pair of matches to Sugar-Salem, just like everyone else, and struggled with South Fremont.
This weekend, the Lady Panthers went to the annual Malad Dragons Volleyball Classic and after working their way through the pool play, found themselves in the Silver bracket of the tournament. They swept their way through that bracket to claim the title.
They did it the way the Lady Panthers usually do, they regrouped a bit and made team play the priority and relaxed and played with fundamentals at the forefront of what they were focused on.
When this team gets that mindset and plays like a team, they can do amazing things.
Teams in the Silver Bracket included Snake River, Marsh Valley, West Side and North Fremont, so the Lady Panthers got a good look at Marsh Valley who plays in the South East Idaho Conference alongside Snake River and American Falls.
Snake River already owns a win over American Falls in conference play, so they have a leg up on another championship and having beaten Marsh Valley in the Malad tournament, will have another edge as they look to gain the home court advantage in the upcoming district tournament.
That is always important when teams are looking for anything that can help to propel them on to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers will be right back in action on Thursday, when they host Marsh Valley and celebrate Senior Night. It will be another crucial match on their way to the state tournament and securing the host responsibility for the district tournament. With a win, they will all but secure that home court advantage for the district tournament.
First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m., but when the junior varsity and freshmen teams finish early, the varsity usually starts early as well, so be on hand early for plenty of photo opportunities.