ST. ANTHONY – The Snake River Lady Panthers have spent a good portion of the regular season trying to get to the .500 mark in their season record.
Traveling to South Fremont on Saturday, the Lady Panthers were one game under that mark and were facing a team that they should handle and get to that mark as they work their way through their conference schedule in the next couple of weeks.
Things worked to the Lady Panthers’l advantage when they were able to control the tempo of the game and the rebounding, which led to numerous fast breaks and some easy baskets for the Panthers and they used it to to put the Lady Cougars away, 56-33.
The first quarter really set the tone for the rest of the game as the Lady Panthers were able to build a quick 15-2 lead with their defense and rebounding and basically were able to coast during the remainder of the game.
With three players getting into double figures scoring-wise, the game became a practice session in running the various aspects of the Lady Panthers’ offense which will only help them as they get into their conference schedule full-time in the coming two weeks of play.
“It was a really good team effort and the girls played hard,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “It was a good win for us.”
By the time the intermission rolled around, the Lady Panthers were ahead by 15 points and Steadman had already been substituting liberally and all of the players on the bench had a chance to play.
The second half was more of the same, at least the third period was as the Lady Panthers continued to outscore the Cougars, this time by a 13-8 margin and then the wholesale substitutions were on for the Panthers.
The fourth quarter was the only period where the Cougars were able to get into double figures when they scored 16 points and the Lady Panthers still held the upper hand as they were able to get 19 points. The Lady Panthers had three players in double figures with Josee Steadman leading the way with 15 points, while Adia Goff picked up 13 points and Olivia Kracl chipped in with 11 points.
The Lady Panthers will be on the road for their next game as they head to Driggs for a non-conference game against the Teton Lady Redskins before finishing the season with all conference games from that point on.
The game with Teton will take place on Wednesday with a first tip at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 56, SOUTH FREMONT 33
Snake River 15 9 13 19 – 56
South Fremont 2 7 8 16 – 33
Snake River — Josee Steadman 15, Olivia Kracl 11, Adia Goff 13, Reagan VanOrden 3, Sage Stimpson 7, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 5.
South Fremont — Ealer 2, Carpenter 2, Geisler 2, Maupin 2, Thueson 14, Angel 1, Pope 2, Neville 10