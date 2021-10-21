THOMAS – The Lady Panthers of Snake River High School have punched their ticket to participate in the 3A state volleyball tournament which will be taking place next week in Northern Idaho.
The tournament will be held Oct. 29-30.
The Lady Panthers earned their berth in the state tournament bracket by virtue of their District 5, 3A tournament win Tuesday night.
Seeded first in the bracket when they won the regular season title in the South East Idaho Conference, the team began play Oct. 16, when the three teams all played their first games. In game one, American Falls beat Marsh Valley, setting up the first of what was to be three matches against Snake River. The Lady Panthers won that meeting on Saturday, putting them in the finals and sending the Lady Beavers back to take on the Lady Eagles for a second time Tuesday afternoon.
When the Lady Beavers dispatched the Lady Eagles by a 3-0 score on Tuesday, it set up the rematch with Snake River.
The first match was plenty close throughout, as the Lady Beavers struck first, taking the first set by the score of 25-22. Snake River bounced back by winning the second set 25-20, but then American Falls came back to win 26-24 and 25-21 to claim the match 3-1 and force a second match for all the marbles.
Snake River won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-23, before American Falls closed the gap with a 25-23 win in the third set. You could tell that both teams were beginning to become a bit fatigued, especially the Lady Beavers who were playing their third straight match without any sort of a break in the action.
The fourth set was a game to be remembered as the two teams fought back and forth, trying to gain a two-point advantage and the score ended up at 30-28, in favor of Snake River, getting them the title.
“These girls just wouldn’t give up,” first year coach Summer Stone said. “I am very proud of the effort.”
When asked what she planned to do for an encore following her first district title she calmly said, “Do it again.”
The game times and exact locations of the 3A tournament have not yet been released and won’t be until all eight qualifiers have been determined. This year, the bracket will be seeded by the RPI standings at the end of the season.
Current RPI standings, not including the district tournament action this week, have Sugar-Salem on top with a rating of 25.41 and a record of 32-0 with Fruitland second with a rating of 19.05 and a record of 21-5. Currently, Snake River is ranked in the number 11 spot with a raking of 1.75 and a record of 10-12-1.
It is very likely that the Lady Panthers will be matched up against Sugar-Salem in the first round of the tournament.