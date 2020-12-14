PRESTON – The Snake River Lady Panthers are no secret. They have been good for a very long time, with repeated trips to the state girls’ basketball tournament. They have won state titles and include in their resume a second place finish last season behind multiple state record shooting Josee Steadman.
They should not be a surprise this year either, with Steadman returning for her senior year and a host of talented players around her.
Saturday afternoon they proved once again that they will be a contender when the state tournament rolls around in late February. The Lady Panthers won the annual Lady Indians Preston Tournament with a win over North Summit of Utah by the final score of 56-46.
This year’s team has no shortage of shooting talent and they proved their versatility on Saturday. If you dare them to shoot from outside the three-point arc, they will beat you with the long ball. If you guard them on the perimeter, they will work the ball to the inside and beat you there. That was the case against North Summit.
“We started off really, really well. I don’t know how many three-pointers we hit in the first quarter but they weren’t guarding the line and we just kept hitting them,” coach Jeff Steadman said. “They played us in a zone and we moved the ball around well to get some nice, open looks.”
The Lady Panthers scored 24 points in that opening quarter, establishing a 14-point lead and they never looked back on their way to the win and the title in the tournament.
“I think our rebounding took a step forward and, also, there was a more consistent effort to play four solid quarters instead of one big quarter,” coach Steadman said.
By the time the ladies from North Summit got their defensive game adjusted, the Lady Panthers were long gone and on their way to pick up the championship trophy.
With the win, the Lady Panthers moved their season record to a perfect 7-0, but they will not be able to rest on their laurels as they have a tough Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers team coming to town on Tuesday. The game will have a 7:30 p.m. tip and the Diggers will bring a perfect 4-0 record of their own to the game. It should be a great contest between two of the best teams in Idaho squaring off.
SNAKE RIVER 56, NORTH SUMMIT (UT) 46
North Summit 10 15 14 7 — 46
Snake River — 24 12 12 8 — 56
North Summit — M. Richins 19, H. Richins 11, Evans 9, B. Richins 3, Winters 2, Dix 2.
Snake River — Josee Steadman 21, Adia Goff 10, Jackie Steadman 9, Raegan VanOrden 6, Rylie Edlefsen 6, Reese Baldwin 2, Alexis Rodriguez 2.