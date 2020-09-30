SHELLEY – It wasn't on the original schedule, but an impromptu move placed senior night on Tuesday for the Shelley Lady Russets and their volleyball program as they honored four seniors who have been mainstays in the program for the past several years.
Seniors Kaia Wasden, Abby Wattenbarger, Amber Higley, and Kaylie Peebles were all recognized by the crowd in attendance and then went out and helped their team with a big win.
The Hillcrest Lady Knights were the unfortunate recipients of the loss in the match and the five-set match went to Shelley by scores of 25-15, 25-27, 25-14, 18-25, 18-16. While the scores indicate a very close contest, the Lady Russets were having none of it as they celebrated their seniors and what they have meant to the program, especially under second year coach Savannah Leckington.
For the season, the Lady Russets are now 1-2 in conference play and 4-6 on the season.
Next up for the Lady Russets will be a home match against Skyline, which is in second place in the High Country Conference, on Oct. 8 with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m.