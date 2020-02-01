SHELLEY – Thursday night was the final game of the regular season for the Shelley Lady Russets and the Blackfoot Lady Broncos. There wasn’t anything on the line as far as seeding for the upcoming District 6 4A tournament that gets underway on Tuesday, this game was all about honoring the three seniors on the Lady Russet squad.
Brooke Kidman, Kassidy Arzola, and Ashlee Brewerton were all suited up and ready for the last home game of their high school careers and all were in the starting lineup, although Arzola would only play for one minute as she is still in the concussion protocol from a game nearly two weeks ago.
The three lined up with their other teammates and they acquitted themselves very well through a first quarter with the fourth-ranked team in the 4A classification. When the first eight minutes was completed and the two teams went to the sidelines, the Broncos held a 4-2 lead over the Lady Russets, a far cry from what most fans had expected.
Both teams had trouble getting the ball into the basket, although they had ample opportunities.
The second period was more like what most fans expected as the Lady Broncos began hitting some baskets and the Lady Russets just kept playing hard and hoping for the best. The period ended with the Lady Broncos comfortably ahead by a score of 18-6 and they were well on their way to a 44-21 win over the Lady Russets, showing how far the Lady Russets have come as a team since they lost to Blackfoot by 35 points in their previous meeting, 69-34.
The Lady Russets will begin district play on Tuesday, while the Lady Broncos will wait until Thursday for a home date with the winner between Shelley and either Skyline or Hillcrest. That pairing will be finalized this weekend by conference officials.
BLACKFOOT 44, SHELLEY 21
Blackfoot 4 14 18 8 – 44
Shelley 2 4 9 6 – 21
Blackfoot – Tenleigh Smith 10, Isabelle Arave 4, Praire Caldwell 6, Kianna Wright 2, Tylar Dalley 2, Kristen Thomas 3, Gracie Anderson 6, Hadley Humpherys 11.
Shelley – Brooke Kidman 3, Clara Benson 7, Alexis Leckington 6, Abby Wattenberger 3, Kaylee Peebles 2.