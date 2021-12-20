SHELLEY – If the Shelley Lady Russets are not the most improved girls’ basketball team in the High Country Conference, they definitely belong in the conversation.
Proof of that took place on Thursday evening, when the Lady Russets invited the Bonneville Bees to town for an all important conference tilt, and a chance for Shelley to stake a claim at the number two position in the conference standings at a crucial time of the year. Most of the teams in the conference have played a game or two and are setting their sights on the second half of the season as they make their closing rush towards a regular season title.
Many teams have conceded the top spot to Blackfoot, the returning state champions in 4A, who return their top six players and have, if anything, improved as well.
Shelley is very young and their top two players are a sophomore and a freshman, so they are still learning how to win games and Thursday night ended up being a prime example of how they are learning on the fly and doing so with great results.
Trailing at one point by as many as 10 points, the Lady Russets began to climb back into the game in the second quarter and they were following the lead of their two budding stars, Mia Williams and Brinley Cannon, both of whom are playing top notch basketball early in the season.
The two youngsters traded off baskets in the second quarter, which fueled the comeback and got the other players involved as well. It was almost as if they had to show the rest of the team the way.
By the time halftime rolled around, the Lady Russets had trimmed the lead down to only six points and they had the ball to start the second half as well. That was the good start and the momentum they needed to capture to make the comeback complete.
The Lady Russets chipped away, and halfway through the third quarter, at the 4:22 mark exactly, the Lady Russets got a rebound and put-back by Hallie Dye to tie the contest up at 22 points each. The comeback was accomplished, but could the Lady Russets sustain the momentum and let it carry them to the win?
The answer was an emphatic yes, as the Lady Russets continued pushing the lead out and when the third period ended, they had the lead at 28-24 and continued on to a 41-37 win over the upset minded Bonneville Bees.
The youngsters would lead the way for Shelley, as both Williams and Cannon accounted for a dozen points and were backed up by Taylor Otle with six points and Alexis Leckington with eight points, pretty good and even scoring for a young team.
Bonneville was led in scoring by sophomore Alyssa Harris who tallied 15 points from her guard position.
Shelley will be back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 21, as they will welcome Sugar-Salem to town for a friendly inter-conference matchup before taking some time off during the holidays. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
BONNEVILLE 11 10 3 13 — 37
SHELLEY 10 5 13 13 — 41
Individual scoring
Bonneville (37): Kaylie Kofe, 8; Alyssa Harris, 15; Makenna Cook, 2; Logan Faulkner, 4; Talia Trane, 8
Shelley (41): Taylor Otley, 6; Mia Williams, 12; Aleis Leckington, 8; Hallie Dye, 3; Brinley Cannon, 12