SHELLEY — To say that it has been a rough season to date for coach Jim Gregory and his Shelley Lady Russets soccer team would be an inaccurate statement to say the least.
It has been almost an impossible task to handle, starting with four games in six days to start the year, all of them on the road and all of them against 5A competition.
That would have been more than enough to challenge any team and program but when you add in the injuries and missed games by the players, bad enough that junior varsity players have been called up to take the place of the missing varsity players, that not only disrupted the flow of things for the Lady Russets, but it also has caused several of the junior varsity games to be canceled or postponed and that is an altogether different problem that has had to be dealt with.
The Lady Russets, to their credit, have kept on showing up, playing and learning as they go and signs are that they are improving with each and every game.
Their biggest problem has been with scoring and that was evident in their latest game Wednesday when they hosted the Hillcrest Lady Knights in a conference tilt on the Russets’ home pitch.
They were coming off of a close 3-2 loss to Bonneville. This is the same Bonneville team that is 8-2 on the season and had beaten the Lady Russets by a score of 14-0 earlier in the season.
The Russets set up in a different formation from normal and one that had probably been worked on for a couple of weeks as they showed a 2-4-4 alignment in front of their goal keeper.
With the four defensive front in the actual box in front of the goalie, Hillcrest had trouble even getting a shot off and when the Knights went on the offensive, Shelley would drop as many as nine defenders into the zone. The game went nearly 25 minutes before the Knights would even get a shot off and as luck would have it, when they did, the rebound came right into the kicking zone of a Lady Knight who was able to get the ball by the goal keeper and the Knights suddenly had a 1-0 lead.
Not to be deterred, the Lady Russets remained in the same defense for the rest of the 16 minutes of the first half and continued into the second half with the score remaining at 1-0.
It was a defensive struggle of epic proportions clear until the 64th minute of the game, when on an attempt on goal the starting goal keeper for Shelley was forced out of the game with an equipment problem to the brace she was wearing on her leg. She came out and her replacement was in and the Knights would take full advantage of it as they added a pair of goals to their total in about a minute and a few seconds to make the score 3-0.
That is how things would finish up on Wednesday, with a Hillcrest win by the final of 3-0, but the Russets could take several things from the game. First of all, they have a couple of pretty good goal keepers and their new line-up worked to perfection in that it kept the team in the game. Now if they can just find some offense to go with the defense, they will be a danger when the district tournament begins in a couple of weeks.
Unfortunately, the loss kept the Russets winless on the season at 0-10, 0-6 in conference play with a handful of games remaining before the district tournament.
Next up will be a match with Idaho Falls on Monday at 7 p.m. The match will be played at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex and will be under the lights. Idaho Falls defeated the Russets by a score of 4-2, so it is a school that the Russets have scored upon and with their new-found defensive prowess, should be a great game to watch.