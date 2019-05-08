BLACKFOOT – The Shelley Russets, despite playing well enough to move into the number four seed in the district tournament, found the going a bit tougher when all the marbles were on the line Wednesday.
Skyline came out and, despite falling behind the Russets by a 5-3 score, found a way to rally and took the opener of the tournament by a 15-7 final.
Skyline opened the game with a run in the top half of the first inning, but Shelley came right back to tie the game with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Neither team would score in the second, but the Grizzlies pushed a pair of runs across in the third to grab a 3-1 lead.
Shelley took heed of the Grizzlies and added another run in the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-2 in favor of Skyline.
In the fourth, the Russets tallied three times to take the lead at 5-3 and seemingly had control of the game.
That is when the Russets’ old nemesis — the error — came into play, and the Grizzlies took full advantage. They scored six runs in the fifth, added four more in the sixth and never looked back as the Russets just couldn’t rally quick enough to get back into the game.
The Russets could only manage eight hits in the game, but they couldn’t do much with those hits as the Grizzly defense and bats kept the Russets at bay.
Skyline out-hit the Russets by a 15-8 margin and, with the win, moved on to play Blackfoot in the winners’ side of the bracket.
Shelley moved to the elimination side of the bracket to face Bonneville in the day’s final game.