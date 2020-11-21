SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets fell behind the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers by double digits before making a third quarter rally behind freshman Brinly Cannon.
The Lady Russets got as close as a single point, before free throws and a couple of Shelley turnovers put the Lady Tigers back in control and they were able to close out the game by a final of 56-52.
The game started quickly for Idaho Falls, who stormed to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, before the two teams settled down and played evenly into halftime.
When the two teams went to the locker rooms for the intermission, Idaho Falls had moved to a 21-15 lead.
The third quarter started the rally for the Lady Russets, and by the end of the period, the Shelley quintet had taken the lead by a point at 36-35. That is when Idaho Falls coach David Vest got his team straightened out and they outscored Shelley by six in the final stanza to prevail.
Instrumental in the closing out of the Lady Russets was the scoring of Abbey Corgatelli, who closed out the game with 11 points, including hitting 6-8 free throws in the closing minutes of the contest.
The Tigers were led by three players who all scored in double figures, led by Megan Hurst with 21, Macy Cordon with 16 and Corgatelli with 11.
The Tigers also sank 7 of 13 free throws, including a 6-for-8 mark in the fourth quarter from Corgatelli.
Brinley Cannon recorded a team-best 20 points for Shelley, which kept Idaho Falls star Kennedy Robertson in foul trouble and off the scoreboard entirely.
For the Lady Russets, Abby Wattenbarger added nine points and Taylor Ottley had seven points on the night.
Shelley will be in action again on Tuesday when they will host Madison in a matchup of 4A Shelley and 5A Madison. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS 56, SHELLEY 52
Idaho Falls: 12 9 14 21 — 56
Shelley: 5 10 21 15 — 52
Idaho Falls — Sheli Williams 6, Abbey Corgatelli 11, Calyn Wood 2, Macy Cordon 16, Megan Hurst 21
Shelley — Taylor Ottley 9, Abby Watenbarger 9, Caydence Taylor 2, Kya Madsen 6, Brinley Cannon 20, Kaylie Peebles 4, Brooklin Murdoch 2