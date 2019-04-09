SUGAR-SALEM – The Shelley Lady Russets continue to find the road an unpleasant place to play as they traveled to Sugar City to play the Diggers of Sugar-Salem.
After scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, the Russets allowed the Diggers to take the lead as they gave up seven runs in the bottom of the inning and the Diggers proceeded to take the game by the final of 16-5 in five innings.
Defense was again the culprit, as the Russets would commit eight errors in the contest and they just couldn’t rebound enough to extend the game past the fifth inning as the Diggers just kept piling on the runs.
Sugar-Salem scored seven in the first, two in the second and fourth, and five more in the bottom of the fifth to close things out.
There were some bright spots for the Russets, as Ashley Hathaway collected two of the Russets’ four hits on the day.
With the loss, Shelley dropped to 3-7 on the season, but they are still 2-0 in conference play.
The Russets will be in action next on Thursday, as they travel to Blackfoot to tangle with the Lady Broncos with first place in the conference race on the line.
Game time in Blackfoot will be at 4 p.m.