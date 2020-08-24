SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets, looking to get the season off to a great start after making the adjustments to playing 4A soccer after dominating the 3A ranks for a number of years, invited the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers to town to make up the game from Friday that was moved to Saturday due to air quality issues.
After the two teams spent five minutes basically checking out each other, the Lady Russets went on the attack in the sixth minute of play in the first half and punched a goal through for a quick 1-0 lead over the Tigers.
The Lady Russets were able to make the lead hold up for the next 18 minutes, until a mistake on the defensive end of the field gave the Lady Tigers a penalty kick from 15 yards out right in front of the Shelley goal keeper and when that shot slid past on the right side, the game was suddenly tied at one goal each.
Twelve minutes later, the Lady Tigers received a second penalty kick from almost the exact same place on the field and when they converted, they would go to halftime leading 2-1 over the Lady Russets.
Seven minutes into the second half of play, the Lady Tigers used a corner kick to the center in front of the goal and a quick kick was converted, pushing the lead out to 3-1 on a good play by a pretty good team.
With the Lady Tigers holding to that 3-1 lead until the midpoint part of the second half, the Russets made a stop in front of their goal, but when the rebound came out, it was on the right foot of a Tiger, who put it into the corner of the goal and the Tigers suddenly were in complete control of the game by the score of 4-1 and the Lady Russets were forced to the offensive to try and catch up.
Try as they might, they never got the clean shots they needed and when the final horn sounded, the score was still in favor of the Lady Tigers for a final of 4-1.
The game came down to several minor points. The Lady Tigers were 2-0 on their penalty kicks. The Lady Russets could not convert a penalty kick in the game. The Lady Tigers were superb on their corner kicks, while the Lady Russets could not get a good look at the goal off of their corner kicks. That pretty much sums up the game.
The Lady Russets are now 0-1 on the season, while the Lady Tigers are 1-0.
Next up for Shelley will be a game against Pocatello in Shelley this afternoon with the first kick coming at 4:30 p.m.