MALAD – The Lady Russets of Shelley made a quick turnaround and hit the road for a second day in a row as they traveled to Malad to take on the Lady Dragons in friendly inter-classification softball game.
The way it turned out, there was nothing friendly about the reception that the Lady Russets received from the Lady Dragons.
When it was all over, the Lady Russets had dropped back-to-back games to start the season, this time by the final score of 11-0.
There was nothing pretty about the game at all, as the Lady Russets struggled at the plate, in the field and on the base paths.
The loss drops the Lady Russets to 0-2 on the young season, no time to panic for sure, but it still indicates that they have a lot of work to get done before the High Country Conference begins in a few short weeks.
The Lady Russets will have time to get on the field and straighten out a few things before they hit the diamond again on Tuesday, when they will open the home season against Rigby with a first pitch slated for 3:30 p.m. at Shelley High School.
Rigby opened the season with a pair of wins over Pocatello on the road, 10-7 and 13-3, and had one more game before Tuesday when they tackled Bonneville on Saturday, which could make them 3-0 when they traveled to Shelley.
In any case, the Russets have a bit of shoring up to do before Tuesday’s game against the Lady Trojans and that can be done easily enough. There is talent on the Lady Russets team and they just have to get on the field and get things ironed out on the field which they haven’t seen a lot of with the wet spring and just now getting the fields in shape enough to play on.
LADY RUSSETS DROP SEASON OPENER
The Lady Russets took to the road for the season opener, traveling to Twin Falls to take on the Canyon Ridge RiverHawks and took one on the nose to the tune of 11-5.
It wasn’t all bad news for the Lady Russets as they were able to get some offense going in the opener and if you can score five runs per game and get some pitching and defense, things are not all bad.
Canyon Ridge is returning some solid players and figure to be a contender in the Great Basin Conference, so that is another plus for the Lady Russets.
An aggressive early season schedule will also be a test for the Lady Russets as they work their way through the kinks of the season and will prepare them well for the rigors of the High Country Conference regular season.