REXBURG – When the girls’ soccer schedule for Shelley was released earlier this summer, every novelty store within driving distance had a rush on voodoo dolls.
Parents of soccer players at Shelley bought up every doll they could and they were all dressed in the image of athletic director Wade Messick. Really, what was he thinking when he scheduled four road games to start the season, all against 5A schools and all of them within the span of six days?
Head Coach Jim Gregory took it all in stride, knowing that it would only make his team stronger in the long run and they would grow by leaps and bounds through the process of playing those games.
The girls came out on Friday night full of energy and brimming with confidence and fresh from a hard two weeks of practices, most of those days practicing twice each day as they prepared for the season opener.
The problem was that when they took the field against the Lady Bobcats of Madison, it was like looking across the field at Team USA fresh from a World Cup victory. The Lady Bobcats, who regularly make the trip to the state girls’ soccer championships were big and strong and fast and they didn’t waste any time in showing the Lady Russets just why a lot of people have picked them as one of the teams to beat in the 5A ranks again this season.
While the Lady Russets were still wide-eyed in wonder at what they were facing on Friday, the Bobcats were busy scoring and score they did. Nine times the Lady Bobcats would send the ball to the back of the net, and that was just the first half.
To say that the Lady Russets were shell shocked would have been an understatement. The Russets were dominated in every sense of the word.
Now the Russets are not a team that will back down from a good battle and that was the case on Friday. They took the intermission to regroup and settle down from the first half onslaught. They made a few adjustments and the second half went better for them, if only slightly.
They were challenging the ball better when Madison went on offense. They swarmed the ball when it entered their own defensive zone and they marked the open player much better than they did in the first half.
The problem on this opening night, at least for the Russets, is that every time they had a shot on goal, it was as if there were six hands waiting to deflect the ball away. Every time they attempted a pass into the Madison zone, it was as if there were four sets of legs ready to kick the ball away and every time that Madison took a shot on goal and the Russets were able to make a save on the shot (the Russets were in double digit saves for both of their goalies) the ball seemed to go right to an open Lady Bobcat for a second chance goal that kept building up the score.
When the end finally came, the Bobcats would go home the winner, at least on the scoreboard by the final score of 16-0.
The real winners were the Shelley Russets. Despite the loss and an injury to one of their starters, the Russets persevered to the bitter end. They may have been outmanned like the Texans in the Alamo against Santa Ana’s great armies, but they stuck it out to the very end of the 80 minutes of play.
They didn’t ask for any quarter, and they didn’t hang their heads and cry about the defeat. They packed up their equipment, held their heads high and loaded up the bus for the ride home knowing that they had another game on Saturday and this one would be different.
They wouldn’t know if they were going to win or not, but they knew that the lessons from Friday night would be put to good use, they were going to play better and they were going to be ready to tackle the next challenge, even if it would be on short rest.
As a great fighter, Muhammed Ali, once said, “It isn’t always whether or not you win, it is how you react to getting punched in the face and whether or not you get back up and keep fighting.”
These Lady Russets will get back up and keep on fighting and sooner or later, they will have their day in the sun and they will celebrate their victories with a smile on their face and they will be successful. That is who they are and who they choose to be.