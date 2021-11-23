POCATELLO – Things were looking good for the Shelley Lady Russets. They were off to a quick 2-0 start on the season and they were visiting the Pocatello Lady Thunder, who had started the year with an 0-2 record following losses to Canyon Ridge and Burley.
On paper, it looked like a good chance for Shelley to begin the year with a 3-0 record and make an early statement that they had arrived.
Things didn’t turn out quite that way, as a very cold shooting night and way too many turnovers would do the Lady Russets in on Saturday night to the tune of a 44-32 loss to the Lady Thunder.
Things were so tough, in fact, the Lady Russets did not score a basket from the field in the entire first quarter, the only points they did get were four free throws from Brinley Cannon and when the buzzer sounded to end the first period, the Lady Thunder had assumed a 10-4 lead. The Lady Thunder had their problems as well, but not to the extent of the Lady Russets.
The second quarter showed signs of returning to a more reasonable state for the Lady Russets. A few shots started to fall, including a three-pointer by Mia Williams and the Shelley crew even had a chance to tie as time was running out before halftime. That shot didn’t fall, and the Lady Thunder would still be in the lead, but now the score was only 19-17 and it was anyone’s ballgame.
The second half saw Pocatello begin to pound the ball down inside to freshman Kennasyn Garza and she was responding as she and Hallie Pearson, the only starting senior on the Pocatello squad, were carrying the offensive load for the Lady Thunder.
The lead started to build once again as the Lady Thunder would pour in 14 points in the quarter while the Lady Russets would only counter with eight of their own and when the game reached the end of the third quarter, it was Pocatello in front by five points, 33-28. Still plenty of time for the Lady Russets to get on a streak and take control of the game.
The fourth quarter did not go Shelley’s way as the fouls began to mount and the basket still appeared to have a lid on it and the Lady Thunder slowly began to pull away.
When Brinley Cannon fouled out in the final two minutes of the game, there was nobody on Shelley’s team that could mount any kind of a challenge inside and the free throws down the stretch by Pocatello ended up being all that the Lady Thunder needed to put the game away.
The final score ended up being 44-32 as Pocatello outscored Shelley 11-4 in the period.
SHELLEY 4 13 11 4 — 32
POCATELLO 10 9 14 11 — 44
Individual scoring:
Shelley (32): Taylor Ottley, 4; Mia Williams, 7; Alexis Leckington, 5: Riley Wasden, 2; Hallie Dye, 4; Brinley Cannon, 8; Brooklyn Murdoch, 2
Pocatello (44): Elle Hokanson, 8; Hallie Pearson, 12; Taylee Rogers, 7; Taylor Bunderson, 6; Kennasyn Garza, 11