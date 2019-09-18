SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets invited the Rigby Lady Trojans to town for a friendly non-conference match in volleyball. The two teams slugged it out for five sets before the Trojans were able to come away with a hard-fought win over the Russets.
Scores for the match were 13-25, 25-15, 15-25, 29-27, and 16-14. With the fifth set going into overtime at 16-14, it showed just how evenly matched the two teams are.
The loss drops the Russets to 0-5 in regular season matches, not counting tournaments and sets them up for a great opportunity to pick up a win today when 3A South Fremont comes to town.
“We are getting better and playing more like the team we wanted to show everyone when the season began,” assitant coach Sam Waite said. “This match was so close throughout, we just missed picking up an important win for us over a 5A school.”
Alexis Leckington led the Russets with 21 kills, Kaycee Waite added another eight kills, and Kennedy Byington added two aces to the Russets’ cause.
Next up for the Russets will be a contest tonight against the South Fremont Cougars in Shelley, with a starting time of 7 p.m.