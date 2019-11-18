SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets will be trying to erase the memory of two back-to-back forgettable seasons of basketball.
Forgettable is the key word, but will the Lady Russets be able to erase from their memories the 0-22 and 1-21 seasons? That will be up to new head coach Chris Fielding, who along with his brother Jake have undertaken the job of creating a new basketball culture and create a winning atmosphere within the program.
The Fieldings bring with them the winning attitude that both learned while playing and coaching at Firth High School. They both have championship rings to show for their time playing and coaching for and with seven-time state champion coach Scott Adams and you can’t really fault anything about that relationship.
From all indications, the two have already begun to create bonds with the players who have been in the Shelley program for a couple of years and the attitude change is already showing.
There isn’t a lot of experience returning for the Lady Russets, but point guard Kassidee Arzola will be one that will be counted upon to provide leadership and skill to the team as they learn the new offenses and defenses presented to them.
The schedule will not be kind to the Lady Russets, but playing in the High Country Conference is never going to be easy and the players and new coaches will need to work together to make the most of it.
“We have resorted to a lot of fundamentals, just to get a feel of where we are with this group of players,” Chris Fielding said. “The biggest job will be the mental one, to forget about always losing and realizing that we can win. So far the attitude and the attention has been great so it will be interesting to see how we react in game situations and playing against teams that will be much taller than we are.”
The Lady Russets have already played one game, that coming this past week when the season officially opened and they played Preston for the opener. It showed marked improvement over a year ago, and although they dropped the contest to the Indians, they only lost the contest by the final of 58-43. Preston towered over the Lady Russets, but the excitement and enthusiasm was there and the players were trying to do everything asked of them by their coaches.
“We were very gutsy and the girls gave 100 percent and you can’t ask for more than that,” Fielding said. “If we get that kind of hustle and play night in and night out, we will win our share of games this season.”
The Lady Russets Basketball schedule:
Friday, November 15 Preston HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, November 19 Bonneville HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 22 Preston AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26 Madison AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3 Blackfoot AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 5 Madison HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 7 Thunder Ridge HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 11 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 8 Rigby AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 16 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 24 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 30 Blackfoot HOME 7:30 p.m.