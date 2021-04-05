KIMBERLY — The Shelley Lady Russets are getting closer and closer to that elusive first win of the season, this time falling to Wood River by the final of 5-4 in a game where Shelley was ahead by the score of 4-0 for most of the contest.
It was late scores by Wood River that got them close and finally past the Lady Russets for the win.
The Lady Russets took the early lead in the top of the first when they plated four runs to open up a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Russets got things going in the top of the first when Taylor Ottley singled on the first pitch of her at-bat, scoring the first two runs. Two more runs would follow, giving the Lady Russets the lead.
They held that lead until the bottom of the third inning when Wood River would score a run to get a bit closer, and then the Wood River nine would add three more runs in the fifth inning to tie the game up at 4 runs apiece.
The score was tied until the bottom of the sixth, when Wood River would score the winning run.
Mikayla McDermott went to the circle for Shelley and pitched well in defeat.
The southpaw went six innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out five and only walking one batter.
Shelley out-hit Wood River in the game 9-8, with three batters — Sydney Kidman, Lacy Hathaway, and Saydee Arave — each getting two hits in the game. Taylor Ottley led the team with a pair of runs batted in during the game.
The Lady Russets were scheduled to play a second game in Kimberly on Friday against Filer.
SHELLEY 400 000 0 — 4 9 3
WOOD RIVER 001 031 X — 5 8 0
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 4 1 1 0 0 1
Sydney Kidman 3 1 2 0 1 0
Mikayla McDermott 4 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor Ottley 4 1 1 2 0 0
Lacy Hathaway 3 1 2 1 1 0
Tinlie Whitaker 4 0 1 1 0 0
Saydee Arave 4 0 2 0 0 1
Sydney Hillman 1 0 0 0 2 1
Shaylee Johnson 2 0 0 0 1 0
Oakley Remington — — — — — -
Totals 29 4 9 4 5 4
Batting 2B: Abby Wattenbarger, Lacy Hathaway, Saydee Arave
3B: Lacy Hathaway
TB: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman 2, Lacy Hathaway 5, Tinlie Whitaker, Saydee Arave 3
RBI: Taylor Ottley 2, Lacy Hathaway, Tinlie Whitaker
SB: Abby Wattenbarger, Sydney Kidman 2, Lacy Hathaway
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley 2, Sydney Kidman 4, Lacy Hathaway 3, Tinlie Whitaker, Sydney Hillman 2, Shaylee Johnson, Mikayla McDermott , Saydee Arave
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Sydney Hillman
Wood River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
G A 4 1 1 2 0 0
K S 2 0 0 0 1 0
Dylan Mills 0 0 0 0 0 0
#13 1 1 0 0 0 0
#9 3 1 0 0 0 0
#6 3 0 3 1 0 0
#10 3 0 0 0 0 3
#15 3 0 1 0 0 0
#3 2 1 1 0 0 0
#8 3 0 0 0 0 1
#11 3 1 2 0 0 1
Totals 27 5 8 3 1 5
Batting 2B: #6, #3
3B: G A
TB: G A 3, #15, #6 4, #11 2, #3 2
RBI: G A 2, #6
ROE: G A 2, #9
HBP: #3
SB: G A, #6, #11, #3
CS: #11
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (41.38%)
G A 3, K S 2, #10, #15 2, #6 2, #3, #13
Team LOB: 6
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 6.0 83 .759 8 5 1 5 1 0
Totals 6.0 83 .759 8 5 1 5 1 0
Pitching L: Mikayla McDermott
BS: Mikayla McDermott
HBP: Mikayla McDermott
Pitches-Strikes: Mikayla McDermott 83-63
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mikayla McDermott 1-10
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mikayla McDermott 22-29
Wood River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#10 7.0 114 .544 9 4 4 4 5 0
Totals 7.0 114 .544 9 4 4 4 5 0
Pitching W: #10
SV: #10
BS: #10
Pitches-Strikes: #10 114-62
Groundouts-Flyouts: #10 8-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #10 20-34
Stats proved by Game Changer