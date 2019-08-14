SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets may just be in the toughest stretch of the season and they are only in their first week of two-a-day practices in girls’ soccer.
That could be saying a lot for a team that will start the season with four games in six days, all on the road.
This is a team that has a rich tradition in soccer and that has just struggled through their first losing season a year ago and they didn’t like it at all. It was also their first season competing in the 4A classification in the High Country Conference with a lot of 5A schools on the schedule.
Welcome to the new High Country Conference where preference is given to the 5A schools and who cares what happens to the 4A schools who must pick up the pieces and hope that you haven’t suffered any injuries that would prevent you from having a successful season.
This year’s Shelley squad has talent. Their starting lineup could be as good as anybody in the 4A classification and if they can work their way through the 5A schools on the schedule they could be very good.
This year’s squad has a lot of youth on the team as well. It will be the youth on the team that will have to withstand the onslaught of the other teams as they will be targeted as the weakness on the team and will face the best that the opposition has to offer.
The Lady Russets have a couple of aces in the hole so to speak in a veteran and cerebral coach in Jim Gregory and he has resources to draw from to help his team become better, faster, and stronger.
One of those resources is a world-renowned coach in Aleks Mihailovic, who has been working with the team all week, stressing speed, endurance, and passing and the improvement in only a few days’ time has been amazing.
One of the things this young team is going to have to weather will be the schedule. With four games in six days to start the season, they will have to keep in mind that wins and losses will not matter in those games since they will all be against 5A schools and with all of them on the road, it will be a double lesson for them.
Once they get things ironed out and begin to play against their own 4A part of the schedule, things will sort themselves out and they will easily right the ship, even if they lose all four of those games.
In their own classification, they will face teams that they will be able to handle with ease and as the wins begin to mount, they will see that they are not only competitive, but have the better talent and definitely the better coaching to handle what is thrown at them.
In this day and age, it is all about taking care of the teams that you know don’t measure up to you and let the wins and losses take care of themselves.
If they can keep their eyes on the prize, which is a conference and district title, then they will find themselves at the state tournament with a real chance at bringing home a blue trophy, symbolic of a state title.
The way that these girls have demonstrated that they can listen to a coach and make adjustments in their own game for the better, the sky appears to be the limit for their success.
I am guessing that they will rebound from a poor year last season and will challenge for the district title this season. This is that good of a team and that good of a group of athletes.